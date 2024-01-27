NHL Buzz: Greer out 8 weeks for Flames with fractured foot

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Calgary Flames

A.J. Greer will be out eight weeks for the Flames with a fractured foot.

The forward was injured in the second period of a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday when he collided with Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Bean. Greer received a tripping penalty on the play did not return.

"A.J., he was the one guy on that fourth line that had some consistency to his play," Flames coach Ryan Huska said Saturday. "There was the physicality he brought. He was an energy guy in the room for us for sure, and he's chipped in offensively for us. We'll miss him. There's no doubt. It was a tough break, one of those unfortunate ones. Knowing him though he'll push the envelope to get back sooner than later."

Greer has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 47 games this season.

"Great person, great guy," forward Jonathan Huberdeau said. "It's never easy to see a guy go down like that. He brings energy to the team. he's a guy that works hard every shift he's out there and in the room he's a big presence for us. We're going to miss him."

Calgary hosts the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNW, TVAS2, NBCSCH). -- Aaron Vickers

Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele is nearing a return to the lineup, but will not play against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN).

The center practiced on the top line Friday before leaving early. He will miss his sixth straight game Saturday with a lower-body injury.

"He just felt [the injury] was bothering him," Jets coach Rick Bowness said Friday. "Still a little bit there. It needs a little more time. Did he make it worse in practice? No. But it's still there. It needs a little more time."

Following the game Saturday, the Jets will be off until after NHL All-Star break, next playing at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 6.

"We've got a break coming up," Bowness said. "Give him that extra time. If he needs it, he needs it."

Scheifele leads the Jets with 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 41 games. -- Darrin Bauming

New York Islanders

Adam Pelech is day to day with an upper-body injury and will not play when the Islanders host the Florida Panthers on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSFL).

The defenseman was injured in the third period of a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday after taking a check to the head from Brendan Gallagher. The Canadiens forward, who received a five-minute major and a game misconduct, was suspended five games on Friday.

Pelech has missed 23 games due to injury this season after missing 21 last season with an upper-body injury.

"Every time you lose a player like Adam, the suspension is no longer important when we're losing a quality player," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. "Adam was playing so well for this team. I mean, in the three games I've been with him, he was one of our best defensemen."

Pelech had four assists in 25 games this season and is averaging 19:33 of ice time.

Forward Hudson Fasching is also day to day after leaving in the second period with a lower-body injury.

Fasching was a late addition to the lineup Thursday after forward Matt Martin was scratched due to illness. Following a breakaway chance, Fasching went hard into the end boards before leaving the game and not returning.

Fasching has eight points (three goals, five assists in 35 games. -- Stefen Rosner

Boston Bruins

Forwards Jake DeBrusk and Matthew Poitras, and defenseman Derek Forbort did not play for the Bruins against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Each was out with an undisclosed injury.

"We have a couple of guys that are banged up, so they are not playing," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said before the game. "I don't have concrete answers on everybody. [DeBrusk] is the only one that is day to day."

DeBrusk has 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 47 games, Poitras has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 33 games, and Forbort has four assists in 24 games.

Following the game Saturday, the Bruins are off for the NHL All-Star break and do not play again until Feb. 6 against the Calgary Flames.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Adam Boqvist was placed on injured reserve by the Blue Jackets on Saturday with an upper-body injury.

The defenseman was hit in the face with a puck while on the bench at 7:41 of the third period in a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames on Thursday and did not return. He will be out at least through the NHL All-Star break.

Following their game at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNP, BSOH), the Blue Jackets play at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday and at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. They do not play again until Feb. 10.

Boqvist has seven assists in 20 games this season.

Defenseman Nick Blankenberg was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Saturday. He does not have a point in six games with the Blue Jackets this season and has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 19 AHL games.