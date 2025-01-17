NHL Buzz: Andersen activated from injured reserve by Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes

Frederik Andersen was activated from injured reserve and will be the backup for the Hurricanes against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, NHLN, TVAS2).

The 35-year-old goalie has not played since Oct. 26, when he made 18 saves in a 4-1 win against the Seattle Kraken. He was expected to miss 8-12 weeks, and returned to practice with the Hurricanes on Jan. 8 for the first time since he had knee surgery Nov. 22.

"I've never been through this exact surgery," Andersen said. "But (it was) a good indication right away that the surgeon liked what was going on, and I just tried to push it as quick as I could without any real setbacks. Obviously, it's not going to be linear, but I was really happy with the process."

Andersen is 3-1-0 with a 1.48 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage in four games this season. After Friday, the Hurricanes next play the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

"You're always worried about the rust factor," coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "He hasn't played in a long time. It's good to see him out there in a regular game-kind of mode. We can certainly use him.

Hopefully Freddie gets going here and solidifies that position for us. That's the last line of defense. If that guy can bail you out, it makes your life a lot easier. You certainly play a little more confidently with that."

In Andersen's absence, Carolina has relied on Pyotr Kochetkov. In 28 games, he is 16-9-2 with a 2.54 GAA, a .901 save percentage and one shutout. Dustin Tokarski, who signed Dec. 2, is 4-2-0 with a 2.18 GAA and an .902 save percentage in six games and was assigned to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday. Spencer Martin made nine appearances before being returned to the AHL on Dec. 2.

Andersen missed 50 games last season with a blood-clotting issue before returning to the lineup in March.

"You take what you can in terms of any experience. I've had some adversity and that type of stuff the last calendar year or two. Having that trust in myself that I can get through it is obviously going to be a challenge for everyone. I have the mental mindset of knowing and believing that I still have good hockey left in me. (I'm) just trying to work as hard as I can to be back and help the guys out." -- Kurt Dusterberg