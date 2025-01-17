Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Andersen activated from injured reserve by Hurricanes
Johansson placed on IR by Wild; Hintz day to day for Stars
© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images
Carolina Hurricanes
Frederik Andersen was activated from injured reserve and will be the backup for the Hurricanes against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, NHLN, TVAS2).
The 35-year-old goalie has not played since Oct. 26, when he made 18 saves in a 4-1 win against the Seattle Kraken. He was expected to miss 8-12 weeks, and returned to practice with the Hurricanes on Jan. 8 for the first time since he had knee surgery Nov. 22.
"I've never been through this exact surgery," Andersen said. "But (it was) a good indication right away that the surgeon liked what was going on, and I just tried to push it as quick as I could without any real setbacks. Obviously, it's not going to be linear, but I was really happy with the process."
Andersen is 3-1-0 with a 1.48 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage in four games this season. After Friday, the Hurricanes next play the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.
"You're always worried about the rust factor," coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "He hasn't played in a long time. It's good to see him out there in a regular game-kind of mode. We can certainly use him.
Hopefully Freddie gets going here and solidifies that position for us. That's the last line of defense. If that guy can bail you out, it makes your life a lot easier. You certainly play a little more confidently with that."
In Andersen's absence, Carolina has relied on Pyotr Kochetkov. In 28 games, he is 16-9-2 with a 2.54 GAA, a .901 save percentage and one shutout. Dustin Tokarski, who signed Dec. 2, is 4-2-0 with a 2.18 GAA and an .902 save percentage in six games and was assigned to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday. Spencer Martin made nine appearances before being returned to the AHL on Dec. 2.
Andersen missed 50 games last season with a blood-clotting issue before returning to the lineup in March.
"You take what you can in terms of any experience. I've had some adversity and that type of stuff the last calendar year or two. Having that trust in myself that I can get through it is obviously going to be a challenge for everyone. I have the mental mindset of knowing and believing that I still have good hockey left in me. (I'm) just trying to work as hard as I can to be back and help the guys out." -- Kurt Dusterberg
Minnesota Wild
Marcus Johansson was placed on injured reserve by the Wild on Thursday with an upper-body injury.
The forward took an elbow to the face from Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and left at the end of the second period of a 5-3 loss on Wednesday. Wild coach John Hynes said after the game that Johansson would likely be out for a while.
Johansson has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 44 games this season.
The Wild next play at the Nashville Predators on Saturday.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Jake Christiansen signed a two-year, $1.95 million contract with the Blue Jackets on Friday. It has an average annual value of $975,000.
The 25-year-old defenseman has a career-high seven points (one goal, six assists) in 45 games this season.
"Jake is a mobile, puck-moving defenseman who continues to improve and become a consistent contributor on our blueline this season," Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. "His high character fits in well in our dressing room and we are excited about his future with our club."
He has 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in 89 career NHL games since being signed by Columbus on March 4, 2020, as an undrafted free agent.
Dallas Stars
Roope Hintz is day to day for the Stars because of an upper-body injury.
The forward left a 4-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7:25 of the first period and did not return after taking a hit from Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews. He took one shift after the hit and exited 6:53 into the game.
Hintz did not play in a 3-1 loss to the Montreal Canadians on Thursday, but has not been ruled out for Dallas' game at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; Victory+, ALT).
Hintz has 27 points in 42 games this season and leads the Stars with 19 goals. He is averaging 16:54 of ice time per game and missed one game earlier this season with an undisclosed injury, a 6-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 27. -- Taylor Baird
New York Islanders
Simon Holmstrom could return to the lineup when the Islanders host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, MSGSN, NBCSCA).
"We'll see how he feels tomorrow," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said after practice Friday. "I guess there's some chance that he is playing."
Holmstrom has missed the past seven games after he sustained an upper-body injury in their 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 29. He was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to that date.
Holmstrom was a full participant at practice Friday after skating the last two days in a noncontact jersey. He has 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 37 games.
Defenseman Alexander Radulov did not skate on Friday. He has missed three games with an upper-body injury and is day to day.
Forward Maxim Tsyplakov will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety after his illegal check to the head of Philadelphia Flyers forward Ryan Poehling after 8:14 of the first period in their 5-3 loss on Thursday.
Forward Marc Gatcomb was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League. -- Stefen Rosner