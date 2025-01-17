Tsyplakov of Islanders suspended 3 games for illegal check to head

NEW YORK -- New York Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov has been suspended for three games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Philadelphia Flyers forward Ryan Poehling during NHL Game No. 712 in New York on Thursday, Jan. 16, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 8:13 of the first period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Tsyplakov will forfeit $14,843.76. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.