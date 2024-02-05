NHL Buzz: Scheifele to return for Jets against Penguins

Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele will return for the Jets when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN3).

The forward has missed six games with a lower-body injury sustained in a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan 11. He leads Winnipeg with 42 points and is tied for third on the team in goals (14) with Cole Perfetti.

"All good now," Scheifele said after practice Sunday. "The (All-Star) break came at a good time, so it was nice to get some rest and be ready to rock come Tuesday."

The Jets have lost three straight games and went 2-3-1 without Scheifele.

"It's great to have him back because clearly we missed him," Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said.

New York Islanders

Ryan Pulock and Adam Pelech are game-time decisions when the Islanders visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSGSN).

Pulock, who was activated off long-term injured reserve Sunday, missed 24 games after the defenseman sustained a lower-body injury in the second period of New York’s 7-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 7.

He returned to practice Sunday and then participated in the morning skate Monday.

"It was a great day," Pulock said. "It was fun to be out there, putting in the work, trying to get myself in a position to play."

Pelech missed one game after sustaining an upper-body injury following a hit from Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher in the third period of a 4-3 loss at Bell Centre on Jan. 25.

The defenseman left the game and was considered day to day. Gallagher was suspended five games by the NHL Department of Player Safety.

"I feel good. I took it easy and rested up over the [All-Star] break," Pelech said. "I'm really happy to be feeling better." -- Stefen Rosner

Washington Capitals

Max Pacioretty was a full participant at practice Monday and is expected to play when the Capitals host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN2, RDS).

Pacioretty left Washington’s final game before the break for All-Star Weekend on Jan. 27 because of a lower-body injury. The forward was limited to one shift in the third period of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars, but it was not related to his right Achilles tendon, which he tore for the second time in five months Jan. 19, 2023, an injury that sidelined him until Jan. 3 of this season.

The 35-year-old left wing has seven points (one goal, six assists) in 12 games this season.

Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov did not practice Monday for personal reasons, and forward Michael Sgarbossa was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League. Washington coach Spencer Carbery said the Captials will have an update later on when Kuznetsov may rejoin them. -- Tom Gulitti

Buffalo Sabres

Erik Johnson and Zemgus Girgensons are each expected to return when the Sabres host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSSWX, MSG-B).

"They are ready to go, and I expect both of them in," coach Don Granato said. "The lines today is how we've planned it out for tomorrow and the pairs as well."

Johnson has missed four games since sustaining an upper-body injury late in the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 18. The defenseman rejoined the Sabres for practice on Jan. 26, was cleared by team doctors Monday and paired with Ryan Johnson at practice after rotating in during drills Sunday. He has three points (all goals) in 41 games.

Girgensons returned to practice Sunday and skated at left wing with center Peyton Krebs and Victor Olofsson. The forward was injured early in a 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 24, playing three shifts totaling 1:01, and missed the next game, a 5-2 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 27.

He's scored four goals in 31 games. -- Heather Engel

Chicago Blackhawks

Tyler Johnson practiced Monday for the first time since sustaining an injury to his right foot on Dec. 31, and the forward is expected to play when the Blackhawks host the Minnesota Wild at United Center on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS).

“Unless something comes up tomorrow that he's sore, but he said after that he felt good, so he's ready to go,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said.

Johnson was injured in the second period of an 8-1 loss to the Dallas Stars and was placed on injured reserve the next day. He has 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in 35 games this season.

“He can go anywhere in the lineup and help on both special teams if we need. He's got a good work ethic, veteran guy that's won a Stanley Cup, so really invaluable to get him back,” Richardson said. “For him coming back, everybody is going to be a little bit rusty this time of year, just kicking off the rust for the first few games, so it's a good time for him.” -- Tracey Myers

Toronto Maple Leafs

David Kampf will not play for the Maple Leafs when they host the Islanders on Monday and is out at least two more games with an undisclosed injury.

The forward was injured in Toronto's final game prior to the All-Star break, a 4-2 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 27.

"There's something there they found on the MRI that's going to require some time to heal, nothing significant at this point," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. "It's usually about a couple week timeline. Now, it's a little funny because it happened before the break, so he is already on his way. He is not going to be available this week and then it will move into the day-to-day category from there if all goes well."

Toronto hosts the Dallas Stars on Wednesday and visits the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Kampf has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 46 games this season. -- Dave McCarthy

Calgary Flames

Brayden Pachal was claimed off waivers by the Flames from the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

The defenseman has one goal in 17 games this season. He had two assists in 10 regular-season games and played in one Stanley Cup Playoff game last season.

"Brayden is a big (6-foot-2, 202 pounds), strong right-shot defensive defenseman who increases our team's physicality and will be an asset to our penalty kill," Flames general manager Craig Conroy said.

Pachal, who signed with Vegas as an undrafted free agent on Sept. 20, 2019, has three points (one goal, two assists) in 29 regular-season games.

Calgary returns from the All-Star break at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNW, SNO, SNE).

New Jersey Devils

Tomas Nosek practiced Sunday for the first time since having surgery for a broken foot.

The forward hasn't played since Nov. 18, when he was injured in a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers, but could return when the Devils host the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET, HULU, ESPN+).

"It feels really good just to be back on the ice with the boys," Nosek said after practice. "I'm back now and hopefully I'll be good to go."

Signed by New Jersey as a free agent July 19, Nosek has no points in six games this season.

"We're getting a guy that's a good penalty killer, a good veteran player," Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. "… We know what he is, he is just a good two-way guy that can defend against anybody. Just has years of experience that can help our club. … I would anticipate he'd be close to being ready to play."

New York Rangers

Ryan Lindgren will return for the Rangers when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT).

The defenseman did not play in the Rangers' most recent game, a 7-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 27. He left midway through the first period of a 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights the previous day with an upper-body injury.

"He's ready to go," New York coach Peter Laviolette said Sunday.

Lindgren has seven points (two goals, five assists) and 60 blocked shots while averaging 19:20 of ice time in 47 games this season.