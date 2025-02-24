NHL Buzz: Panthers coach 'not worried' about Tkachuk injury

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers are not concerned about the severity of Matthew Tkachuk's lower-body injury, coach Paul Maurice said Monday.

The forward, who has 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 52 games, continues to be evaluated by team medical personnel. Maurice said he expected to have a better idea of Tkachuk's timeline later Monday.

"We have a pretty good idea of where it's at," Maurice said after practice. "We need to make sure everyone looks at the pictures the same way. We are always vague on these before we get the [medical] report because there is always a chance that there's something unusual. We don't think there is. We're not worried about it."

Tkachuk was injured while playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off. After sitting out the final 12:36 of the third period against Canada on Feb. 15, he did not play against Sweden on Feb. 17. Tkachuk was in the starting lineup for the championship game against Canada on Thursday but was limited to 6:47 of ice time and did not play in the third period or overtime of a 3-2 overtime loss to Canada.

Maurice said the Panthers (34-21-3) plan to make a roster move before their game at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS), but it is not because of Tkachuk's injury. Eetu Luostarinen and his wife are expecting their first child, so the forward will not travel with the team. -- George Richards

Detroit Red Wings

Andrew Copp (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve and will not travel with the Red Wings for their game at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, FDSNDET).

The forward was injured in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild on Saturday and was unavailable for a 5-4 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. There is no timeline for his return.

"We will know a lot more tomorrow, but it looks like it might be longer than we anticipated," Detroit coach Todd McLellan said after practice Monday.

Copp has 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in 56 games this season.

Michael Rasmussen (undisclosed) will also be unavailable Tuesday after the center was injured on a hit from Ducks forward Trevor Zegras in the second period. Zegras has a hearing with NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday.

The Red Wings (29-22-6) recalled center Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. -- Dave Hogg

Vancouver Canucks

Quinn Hughes missed his sixth straight game with an undisclosed injury Sunday, a 2-1 loss at the Utah Hockey Club.

The Canucks defenseman and captain returned to practice in a noncontact jersey Feb. 18 and a regular jersey the next day. He leads Vancouver with 59 points (14 goals, 45 assists) in 47 games while averaging 25:18 of ice time.

The Canucks (26-20-11) won three straight and six of eight (6-1-1) before the 4 Nations break despite missing Hughes for the final four games. But they have lost their two games since returning and have scored two goals.

Vancouver visits the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN).