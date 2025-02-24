Zegras of Ducks suspended 3 games for interference

Forward banned for hit against Red Wings center Rasmussen on Sunday

Zegras suspended three games for interference

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras has been suspended for three games, without pay, for interference against Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen during NHL Game No. 908 in Detroit on Sunday, Feb. 23, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 17:17 of the second period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Zegras will forfeit $89,843.76. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL Buzz: Panthers coach 'not worried' about Tkachuk injury

Hartman of Wild has suspension reduced to 8 games

NHL Trade Buzz: Marchand has ‘always planned’ on staying with Bruins

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Brind'Amour cherishes memories of Montreal as player, Hurricanes coach

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Power Player thrilled to be part of 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal 

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Zegras to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Ducks game

NHL On Tap: Jets go for 10th straight win against Sharks

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Rookie Watch: Celebrini, Bourque among top 1st-year players from Canada

Celebrini rested, hopes to be ‘as sharp as possible’ down stretch for Sharks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Morning Skate for Feb. 24

Guenther breaks tie in 3rd, Utah edges Canucks

Kadri has 2 points, Flames defeat Sharks to end 3-game skid