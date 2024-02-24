NHL Buzz: Tkachuk out, Forsling in for Panthers against Capitals

Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk will not play for the Panthers against the Washington Capitals on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSFL) because of an upper-body injury.

The forward took a hard hit from Andrei Svechnikov at 17:55 of the first of a 1-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday and played a few more shifts, but did not return to the game after the period.

Defenseman Gustav Forsling will play. He also left the game Thursday with an undisclosed injury and did not play after the first period. Forsling leads Panthers defenseman in points (27; eight goals, 19 assists) and is second on the team in ice time per game (21:52).

"Any time a player leaves a game or goes to a room, it could be anything, right?'' Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "We are lucky. We had two players who are very important to our team leave a game and, if we were in a different circumstance, would probably have both of them back on the ice.''

Maurice said Tkachuk is day to day but is on track to play in their next game against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

Tkachuk is second on the Panthers in points with 65 (20 goals, 45 assists) in 57 games this season. Saturday will be his first game missed this season.

With Tkachuk and center Kevin Stenlund out because of an illness, William Lockwood and Steven Lorentz draw into the lineup. -- George Richards

Philadelphia Flyers

Tyson Foerster said he's hopeful to play against the New York Rangers on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360).

The forward missed four games after injuring his right foot blocking a shot in the third period of a game against the Seattle Kraken on Feb. 10. He was a full participant in practice Friday after previously skating in a no-contact jersey.

"It hurt but I rehabbed it and feel pretty good now," Foerster said.

Foerster has 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 52 games and coach John Tortorella said there's several reasons the 22-year-old has been missed.

"I was able to use him right wing, left wing, playing 11 [forwards] and seven [defensemen], in a lot of different ways that I never thought I'd feel comfortable with at such a young age that he is," Tortorella said. "I've missed him on the bench. Where the lines settle I have no idea ... but it's very important that he be a big part of this as we go through this stretch run." -- Adam Kimelman

New Jersey Devils

Nathan Bastian was placed on injured reserve Friday after he sustained a lower-body injury in the second period of a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday.

Bastian left at 16:27 of the second period and didnt' return, playing a total of 1:41 in the game.

The forward has seven points (five goals, two assists) in 54 games this season.

Chris Tierney is expected to take his spot on the fourth line when the Devils host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday (2 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN2, RDS).

Forward Brian Halonen was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League.