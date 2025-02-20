NHL Buzz: Shesterkin expected to play for Rangers this weekend after upper-body injury

New York Rangers

Igor Shesterkin practiced fully Thursday and could play this weekend.

The Rangers announced Feb. 8 their No. 1 goalie would be out 1-2 weeks because of an upper-body injury. Shesterkin started the night before and made 23 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. He stayed down on the ice after a net-front scramble late in the first period but remained in the game after being checked on by a trainer.

Shesterkin is 18-19-2 with a 2.87 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and three shutouts in 39 games this season.

New York (27-24-4) visits the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday when the NHL returns from the 4 Nations Face-Off. It also visits Pittsburgh on Sunday.

"I expect him to be in practice tomorrow and then available for us for the weekend," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said Thursday.

Laviolette said forward Mika Zibanejad, who played for Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off, skated on his own Thursday and likely will practice Friday. Zibanejad has 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 55 games this season.

“I’m assuming he’ll be with us tomorrow for practice,” Laviolette said.