NHL Buzz: Woll returns to Maple Leafs practice after ankle sprain

Toronto Maple Leafs

Joseph Woll participated in his first full practice with the Maple Leafs since sustaining a high ankle sprain Dec. 7.

The goalie had his own net throughout practice Monday, with Ilya Samsonov. Martin Jones worked with goalie coach Curtis Sanford before it began.

“Today was an important step just to get (Woll) more reps, to have his own net,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “That’s why Jones got some work in prior to practice and a little bit while we were getting going there on his own outside of the practice session itself. Getting Joe tested a little bit more today, and it looks like he got through it well. I haven’t talked to him or the medical people. We will chart his path moving forward, but today was a good step.”

Woll, who is not expected to dress when Toronto faces the St. Louis Blues at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, BSMW), is 8-5-1 with a 2.80 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 15 games this season.

David Kampf, who missed the past three games with an undisclosed injury, was the center on a line between left wing Pontus Holmberg and right wing Ryan Reaves on Monday. Defenseman Mark Giordano, who did not play in a 5-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, skated on a pair with William Lagesson.

“We have to see how they wake up tomorrow and how they’re doing and feeling,” Keefe said. “In Giordano’s case, it was more so whether he could get his skate on and feel good out there and he said he did; in fact, he felt better with his skate on then off, so that’s encouraging. Kampf seems like he’s good. [It’s] just a matter of making sure things don’t tighten up and get worse for him tomorrow.”

Defenseman Connor Timmins, who was not available Saturday because of an illness, remained absent from practice.

“No update,” Keefe said. “He’s got an appointment today that’s going to help chart the course for him. He’s still not feeling well. He’s going to be out for sure tomorrow, not available, and we will have more for you after his appointment.” -- Dave McCarthy

Ottawa Senators

Anton Forsberg could make his return from a groin injury against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, BSOH).

The 31-year-old goalie, who is 7-8-0 with an .889 save percentage in 16 games this season, had to be helped off the ice by his teammates after attempting to make a save in a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 11.

"Forsberg should be coming along pretty good, I think,” Senators coach Jacques Martin said Monday. “So, [he] may be ready tomorrow, I'm not sure. It's a possibility."

Forsberg has been practicing consistently since Ottawa (21-25-2) returned from its bye week last Thursday. Kevin Mandolese will back up Joonas Korpisalo if Forsberg isn’t ready.

Defenseman Jake Sanderson skated for the first time Monday since sustaining a lower-body injury in a 3-2 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 31.

"Sanderson skated briefly, so that's a good sign,” Martin said. “I don't know when [he'll return] yet, but at least he's skating, so I think that's promising."

In Sanderson’s absence, Thomas Chabot practiced with Artem Zub on the first pair. Jakob Chychrun and Jacob-Bernard Docker made up the second pair, and Erik Brannstrom and Travis Hamonic were the third. Zub left the skate early, but Martin said it was for maintenance. -- Callum Fraser

New Jersey Devils

Vitek Vanecek has a lower-body injury and an illness and will be unavailable for the Devils when they host the Seattle Kraken at Prudential Center on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ROOT-NW).

Vanecek made 31 saves in a 1-0 overtime loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

"Vitek was sick yesterday and today and a little bit of a lower body from last game, so we'll have to bring somebody up (from Utica of the American Hockey League)," New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said. "I don't have any real long-term [prognosis]. Today he wouldn't be available to play. Based on sickness he's not feeling well, but I think if he was healthy enough to play even with being sick, he could. But with [his injury], it might be a day or two. We'll see how he responds."

Nico Daws will make his first start since Jan. 25, when he allowed three goals on 12 shots in 23:12 before he was relieved by Vanecek in a 3-2 loss at Carolina. Goalie Akira Schmid was recalled from Utica on Monday.

The Devils will play the Philadelphia Flyers at the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1). -- Mike G. Morreale

Los Angeles Kings

Viktor Arvidsson is on track to make his season debut for the Kings during their upcoming four-game road trip, which starts Tuesday at the Buffalo Sabres.

Arvidsson, a forward, has been out because of a back injury that required surgery. He returned to practice this week, including participating in an optional skate Saturday, but was not available for a 4-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers.

"He's getting closer," Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said. "You saw him in a regular jersey yesterday, he actually took some contact in the drills."

Arvidsson had 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 77 games for the Kings last season.

Center Blake Lizotte has resumed skating on his own after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 15, but Hiller said there is no update for when he will return to practice.

Lizotte has nine points (five goals, four assists) in 34 games. -- Dan Greenspan

Vegas Golden Knights

Shea Theodore practiced in a non-contact jersey Saturday for the first time since being injured in November.

The defenseman has missed 32 games with an upper-body injury sustained in a 2-1 overtime win at the Dallas Stars on Nov. 22.

"It's great to see," defenseman Brayden McNabb said of Theodore practicing. "It's been quite some time. I'm sure he was pretty excited about just getting out there with the group. It's a long process for him. This is another stage of it. It's a good sign whenever you see him out in practice."

Theodore is not expected to play Monday against the Minnesota Wild (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSWIX, BSN, SN, TVAS), and there is no timeline for his return.

He has 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 20 games this season. -- Paul Delos Santos

Carolina Hurricanes

Antti Raanta will be out at least two weeks for the Hurricanes because of a lower-body injury.

The goalie made nine saves in the second period in relief of Pyotr Kochetkov in a 5-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, but Kochetkov had to return for the third.

Raanta is 12-7-2 with a 2.99 GAA and an .872 save percentage in 24 games (20 starts) this season.

Spencer Martin, who was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jackets on Jan. 19, was the backup for Kochetkov in a 1-0 overtime win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Martin made 26 saves in a 3-2 win at the Boston Bruins on Jan. 24 in his only appearance for Carolina.

"It's good to have guys who know how to play that position because of all the injuries that have gone on here," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said.

Forward Andrei Svechnikov returned Saturday after missing six games with an upper-body injury.

Svechnikov missed the first eight games of the season following surgery in July for a torn ACL in his right knee sustained in a 4-0 loss to the Golden Knights on March 11. He missed six more games in December with an upper-body injury.

In 30 games this season, Svechnikov has 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists).

"If we want to be the team we want to be, you've got to have your best players in there," Brind'Amour said. "You can get by, but you're certainly not going to have any success unless you've got the top guys going. He was very impactful, and that's what he's capable of doing. We need him in there." -- Kurt Dusterberg

Chicago Blackhawks

Andreas Athanasiou skated Saturday for the first time since sustaining a groin injury in early November, but there is no date for the forward's return.

Athanasiou was injured Nov. 9 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said on Dec. 6 that he expected Athanasiou to start skating that week, but he had a setback and never returned to the ice.

"I don't know where this will go, timetable-wise, but it was a good first step on the ice and he had a good gym day yesterday or the last two days, which led to this," Richardson said.

"If he can progress, hopefully he can practice non-contact probably soon. Not that it's an upper-body injury or head injury, but just to make sure something isn't overextended in a battle drill. That's just a good sign. He seems in a good mood, so just getting out there and feeling it, that's a good sign."

Athanasiou has four assists in 11 games this season. -- Tracey Myers

Calgary Flames

Dan Vladar was placed on injured reserve Friday with a lower-body injury.

The goalie dressed as the backup to Jacob Markstrom in a 5-3 win against the Devils on Thursday. He has not played in the past five games since making 29 saves in a 3-1 loss against the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 20.

Vladar is 7-7-2 with a 3.27 GAA and .895 save percentage in 16 games this season.

Dustin Wolf was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday; he is 1-2-1 with a 3.46 GAA and .893 save percentage in five games (four starts) with the Flames this season.

Wolf backed up Markstrom when the Flames won 5-2 at the New York Islanders on Saturday.