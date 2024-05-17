Oilers 'just have to be better' against Canucks in Game 6

Facing elimination after allowing winning goal with 33 seconds remaining in Game 5

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

VANCOUVER -- The Edmonton Oilers are hoping to regroup with their season on the line heading into Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

"You just have to take it one game at a time, we've got to go home and win one game at home," Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said Friday, prior to departing to Edmonton. "That's all we have to do; don't think about the next game, focus on tomorrow and bring our best tomorrow, get a win and come back here."

Edmonton, which lost Game 5, 3-2 at Vancouver on Thursday, has been in this situation before.

In the opening round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Oilers were down 3-2 in the best-of-7 series against the Los Angeles Kings before winning Game 6 on the road and Game 7 at home.

Last season, the Oilers were tied 2-2 in their second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights and lost Game 5 on the road before being eliminated at home in Game 6.

"That's something to look back at but all these series, they all write their own history and their own story a little bit and there's not much to talk about," Draisaitl said. "We've got to go home and win one hockey game, we've done it a lot this year and just take it from there."

Draisaitl admitted the Oilers were outplayed in Game 5, outshot 35-23 and giving up the winning goal with 33 seconds in the third period.

Edmonton has otherwise played well in the series but was unable to hold a 4-1 lead in Game 1 and lost 4-3 in Game 3, despite outshooting Vancouver 45-18.

"We need to just get on our toes, we were just on our heels too much last game and just let them pressure us too much," Draisaitl said. "I thought they were the better team last night.

"We all know there's momentum swings, but you got to push through that and you got to find and create your own momentum and we didn't do that at all last night and just have to be better."

VAN@EDM R2, Gm4: Draisaitl finishes McDavid's feed for opening PPG

Calvin Pickard made a second consecutive start for the Oilers in Game 5 and was particularly busy in the second period when the Oilers were outshot 17-4, allowing one goal off a turnover in front by defenseman Evan Bouchard.

Pickard replaced goalie Stuart Skinner in the third period of Game 3, and coach Kris Knoblauch would not reveal who his starting goalie would be for Game 6.

"After each game, we've always wanted to sit on it and not make any rash decisions, and 'Picks' has been great in the two games he's played, he gave us an opportunity to win both those games," Knoblauch said. "Our staff, we'll get together today and then we'll make that decision and decide who's going to play tomorrow."

Whoever gets the start in goal, Knoblauch feels the Oilers need to play with more energy in front of them. Edmonton looked tired in the second and third period in Game 5 and was unable to sustain extended time in the offensive zone the way it had in the first four games.

"We'll definitely look at that and add fresh legs if that's something we feel that will help our team," Knoblauch said. "I think there's adjustments, whether those are the lines, a fresh body or two coming in."

Edmonton has been through its share of adversity this season and up to this point, responded. The Oilers are confident they can do it again Saturday.

"We've battled back all year long, had our backs against the wall early on in the season and battled all the way back to the position we're in now," defenseman Cody Ceci said. "We've dealt with adversity throughout the year and handled it pretty well, so I think now it's time just for all of us to bring our A-game. They just outworked us a little bit last night. Playing at home always gives you that extra jump, and they used that to their advantage and now it's time for us to do it tomorrow at home."

The Oilers are looking for another big effort from Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. The Canucks have limited McDavid to one assist in the past three games. They also shut down Edmonton's potent power play, killing all five short-handed situations in Game 5.

"First of all, they're tremendous athletes, terrific hockey players, great IQ," Knoblauch said of Draisaitl and McDavid. "What separates them, and (the reason) they're able to raise their games, is their competitiveness. They want to be the best and they want to win, and you see that a lot of good hockey players are not able to perform when the pressure is higher, the game is tighter and there's not enough room or as much room for those offensive players.

"But they've always, and not just this season, but their experience, their years in the past in the NHL playoffs says they've always performed well, and that's quite remarkable."

Draisaitl has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in the series and leads the playoffs in scoring with 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 10 games. McDavid is second with 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in 10 games.

"That's what we get paid to do, to step up in big moments," Draisaitl said. "And we look to do that again tomorrow."

NHL independent correspondent Kevin Woodley contributed to this report

