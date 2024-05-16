Marchand practices, could return for Game 6 with Bruins facing elimination

BRIGHTON, Mass. -- Brad Marchand was a full participant in practice for the Boston Bruins on Thursday, but it’s unclear when he will be back in the lineup after missing the past two games with an upper-body injury.

“Just going through the steps, and we’ll see how tomorrow goes,” the forward said Thursday after the Bruins practiced ahead of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Boston trails the best-of-7 series 3-2.

Marchand has not played since Game 3, a 6-2 loss on May 10, after taking a high hit from Panthers center Sam Bennett in the first period, falling to the ice and crashing into the boards. He played the rest of the first and the second period but did not come out for the third period.

He also missed Game 4, a 3-2 loss, and Game 5, a 2-1 win that kept Boston’s season alive.

Marchand practiced on one of the top forward lines with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic and took his usual spot on the Bruins’ first power-play unit.

Coach Jim Montgomery did not commit to his availability for Friday but said having two days off between Games 5 and 6 is a big help.

“I will say he looked good, but he’s got boxes to check," Mongomery said. "Day to day. We have the extra day, which is beneficial for all of our players with the bumps and bruises that they have. We’ll know more tomorrow.”

Marchand, who has three goals and a team-leading seven assists this postseason, said he believes Bennett “got away with a shot,” but also said it comes with the territory in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"[Bennett] plays hard, he’s an extremely physical player for their group. I think he got away with a shot, but I’m not going to complain,” Marchand said. “[Stuff] happens. That’s part of especially playoff hockey. I’ve been on the other side of a lot of plays. I think he got away with one, but that’s part of the game. Definitely part of playoff hockey. It [stinks] to be on the other side of it. But that stuff happens.

“It's the hardest trophy to win. You're playing, you're willing to sacrifice your body and willing to hurt other guys and do whatever it takes to win. If you don't like it, then don't play in the playoffs. It’s the best time of the year, and if I have to get hurt to win or if I have to hurt someone to win, I don’t care. That’s part of it, and I’m not going to complain because if I’m [Bennett], I’m doing the same thing."

Marchand, who is in his 15th NHL season, all with Boston, and first as Bruins captain, traveled with the team to Florida for Game 5 in an effort to stay connected with the group and help ease the pain of not playing.

The Bruins hung Marchand's jersey at his locker stall as a source of motivation to extend the series, and multiple players expressed how important his presence is to the group.

“It’s great to see him out there, he looks awesome,” defenseman Charlie McAvoy said Thursday. “We’ve spoken about what he means to our team and the energy he brings, so it’s [going to] be great to have him back.”

When ask to quantify what Marchand means to the Bruins, Montgomery said it’s impossible.

“You can’t put a number on it, percentage wise,” Montgomery said. “You can’t put a number on it emotionally. He’s our leader, he’s our captain, he’s our heart and soul. How do you put a number on that?”