Rangers to host Game 1 of Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday

Await winner of Panthers-Bruins 2nd-round series

NHL-Shield
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the dates, starting times and national broadcast information for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final. The Eastern Conference Final will feature the New York Rangers versus the winner of the Second Round series between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers. Based on their Conference-best regular-season record, the Rangers will host Games 1 and 2, as well as games 5 and 7, if necessary. Below is the complete schedule.The schedule for the Western Conference Final will be announced when available.

Date
Time (ET)
NY Rangers [M1] vs. Florida [A1]/Boston [A2]
Networks
Wednesday, May 22
8 p.m.
Boston/Florida at NY Rangers
ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
Friday, May 24
8 p.m.
Boston/Florida at NY Rangers
ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
Sunday, May 26
3 p.m.
NY Rangers at Boston/Florida
ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
Tuesday, May 28
8 p.m.
NY Rangers at Boston/Florida
ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
*Thursday, May 30
8 p.m.
Boston/Florida at NY Rangers
ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
*Saturday, June 1 
8 p.m.
NY Rangers at Boston/Florida
ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
*Monday, June 3 
8 p.m.
Boston/Florida at NY Rangers
ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

* if necessary

Stanley Cup Central, the second-screen experience created by NHL Productions that features interactive conversation and analysis, will return for each game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals. Fans can tune in live on the NHL’s YouTube channel, NHL FAST channel and @NHL on X alongside each game broadcast for breakdowns, banter and live chats with hosts Chris Powers, Dan Powers and Anna Dua, as well as famous hockey fans who join as guests.

