Rangers to host Game 1 of Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the dates, starting times and national broadcast information for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final. The Eastern Conference Final will feature the New York Rangers versus the winner of the Second Round series between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers. Based on their Conference-best regular-season record, the Rangers will host Games 1 and 2, as well as games 5 and 7, if necessary. Below is the complete schedule.The schedule for the Western Conference Final will be announced when available.