NHL Buzz: Kucherov could return from injury for Lightning against Canucks

Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin did not play in a 5-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday because of back spasms and "is still being evaluated," coach Lindy Ruff said.

The defenseman played one shift in the third period of a 5-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday before leaving the game and did not play in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

The injury is related to one Dahlin had during training camp, when he left practice early on the first day. He didn’t skate with the team for five days before rejoining them at practice, and played in a preseason game Sept. 27 in Munich, Germany, as part of the 2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal.

Dahlin is third on the Sabres with 19 points (six goals, 13 assists).

Jordan Greenway and Mattias Samuelsson each is getting closer to a return from injury but did not play Saturday.

Samuelsson, a defenseman, sustained a lower-body injury Nov. 11 against the Montreal Canadiens and has missed 11 games; Greenway has missed 10 because of a middle-body injury. The forward left practice early Nov. 15 because of the injury, which he had been playing through. He had a procedure last week to help it heal. -- Heather Engel