NHL Buzz: Makar doubtful for Avalanche against Ducks

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar is doubtful to play for the Avalanche when they host the Anaheim Ducks at Ball Arena on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, ALT).

Makar sustained a lower-body injury in the third period and didn't play in overtime or participate in the shootout in a 4-3 loss at Anaheim on Saturday.

Makar leads the Avalanche with 34 points and 27 assists in 23 games. He did not play in a 4-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday because of the injury.

Forward Andrew Cogliano will not play Tuesday because of a lower-body injury, and forward Valeri Nichushkin missed the morning skate with an illness but is expected to play.

Cogliano has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 21 games; Nichushkin is second on the team with 10 goals and fourth with 21 points in 24 games.

The Avalanche recalled forward Oskar Olausson from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. He has five goals and three assists in 20 AHL games this season. -- Ryan Boulding

Ottawa Senators

Thomas Chabot will be out of the lineup and Ridly Greig will return when the Senators host the New York Rangers at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MSG).

Chabot, a defenseman who momentarily left a 2-0 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, has an undisclosed injury. He limped off the ice favoring his right leg after being tripped in the corner by Kraken forward Jordan Eberle, but finished the game. Chabot was playing his second game after missing five weeks with a broken hand.

"I've said openly that he's as tough a player as I've coached," coach D.J. Smith said of Chabot. "… He wants to help this team win. It's unfortunate. … He breaks the puck out so well and he does so many things well … Yeah it hurts, but what can you do?"

Chabot, who has four assists in nine games, has never played more than 71 games in his seven NHL seasons.

In Chabot's absence, Jake Sanderson will play with Jacob Bernard-Docker on the first pair, Jakob Chychrun will be with Travis Hamonic, and Erik Brannstrom will play with Artem Zub.

Greig, who missed 10 games with a lower-body injury, will play center on a line with Mathieu Joseph and Dominik Kubalik. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) and is plus-7 in nine games.

"He can penalty kill, he can play against good, top players, he can also contribute offensively," Smith said of Greig. "I mean, he helps in all areas. … But we've got to be careful. He's coming back after a long time off, he's a young guy, but he's going to be a really good player." -- Callum Fraser

Pittsburgh Penguins

Pierre-Olivier Joseph took part in an optional morning skate, but the Penguins defenseman is still recovering from a lower-body injury and did not play in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

Joseph missed his 14th consecutive game and 19th in the past 20 since Oct. 18.

Forward Noel Acciari (lower body) did not skate and missed his second straight game, but is traveling with the Penguins, who began a three-game road trip.

"I wouldn't anticipate him playing on this trip, but I don't think he's going to be [out] an extended period of time," coach Mike Sullivan said Monday. "That's my understanding."

Forward Rickard Rakell (upper body) and defenseman Chad Ruhwedel (lower body) also are traveling and beginning to skate. Each missed his seventh straight game since they were injured Nov. 19.

Forward Matt Nieto (lower body) is not traveling.

Alex Nylander was in the lineup Monday after being recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. He had one shot on goal in 10:11 of ice time. -- Adam Kimelman