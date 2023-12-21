NHL Buzz: Buzz: Skinner, Greenway expected back for Sabres

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Buffalo Sabres

Jeff Skinner and Jordan Greenway are each expected to return when the Sabres host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SNO).

Skinner, a forward, who has missed three games since sustaining an upper-body injury Dec. 13 against the Colorado Avalanche, returned to practice Wednesday in his usual spot on the top line with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch. Skinner also took part in the morning skate Thursday.

Skinner is tied for the team lead with 12 goals and has 22 points in 30 games.

Greenway, who has missed nine games with an upper-body injury sustained Dec. 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes, skated at left wing on a line with Casey Mittelstadt and Zach Benson at practice Wednesday. The forward has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 21 games this season. -- Heather Engel

Toronto Maple Leafs

Mark Giordano won't return before next week, although the Maple Leafs defenseman participated in the morning skate prior to their game against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SNO).

It was the first time Giordano skated with the Maple Leafs since he broke his finger against the Florida Panthers on Nov. 28. He has missed the past nine games.

“It is encouraging,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “Great to see him out (on the ice). He’s been progressing very well. He won’t play here before Christmas. The timeline points more towards him being day to day as we return from the Christmas break.”

The Maple Leafs play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday before the NHL holiday break; their first game following the break is against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 27.

Giordano, who was on a fourth pairing with William Lagesson at the morning skate, has five points (one goal, four assists) and is averaging 17:52 of ice time in 20 games. -- Heather Engel