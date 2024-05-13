Oilers searching for answers in net after Game 3 loss to Canucks

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are two of the best players on the planet at putting pucks in the opposition's net, not keeping them out of their own.

That’s Stuart Skinner’s job.

And right now, the Edmonton Oilers goaltender isn’t doing it. At least not well enough to backstop his team into the Western Conference Final, no matter how well his two star teammates are playing.

And Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch knows it, judging by his comments after Edmonton’s 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round at Rogers Place on Sunday.

“Yes, we need more saves,” he said bluntly.

So much so that Knoblauch would not commit to whether Skinner or backup Calvin Pickard would start Game 4 of the best-of-7 series, which the Canucks lead 2-1 heading into a crucial matchup on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, CBC, SN, TVAS). That decision, he said, will be made Monday, when the coaching staff deliberates on how to move forward.

Then the coach dropped another candid bombshell.

“We’ll see what he’s got in the future, whether it’s Game 4 or Game 5 or whenever it is,” Knoblauch said. “But we’ll see ‘Stu’ again.”

That’s hardly an endorsement of a team’s starting goalie.

Then again, Skinner hasn’t really earned one.

Draisaitl and McDavid have done their part in trying to lead the Oilers to the conference final. Draisaitl leads all skaters in the playoffs with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) while McDavid is second with 17 (two goals, 15 assists).