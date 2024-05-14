Start times set for Rangers-Hurricanes Game 6, Oilers-Canucks Game 5

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule:

Thursday, May 16

• As previously announced, the start time of Game 6 of the Second Round series between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes is set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 16, in Raleigh. The game will be televised on TNT, truTV and MAX in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet East, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet Ontario, CBC and TVA Sports.

• The start time of Game 5 of the Second Round series between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks has been set for 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 16 in Vancouver. The game will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S., the game will be televised on TNT, truTV and MAX.

The complete 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule is available at www.nhl.com/schedule.