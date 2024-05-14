Hurricanes rally past Rangers in Game 5 to avoid elimination 

NEW YORK -- The Carolina Hurricanes scored four goals in the third period and avoided elimination with a 4-1 win against the New York Rangers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

Carolina trails the best-of-7 series 3-2 with Game 6 in Raleigh on Thursday.

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Staal, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jordan Martinook scored for the Hurricanes, the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division. Frederik Andersen made 20 saves.

Jacob Trouba scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 24 saves for the Rangers, the No. 1 seed in the Metropolitan, who lost at home for the first time in the postseason (4-1).

The Hurricanes trailed 1-0 entering the third before scoring three times in a span of 6:23.

Staal tied the game 1-1 at 3:33, skating around Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider in the left face-off circle and tucking a backhand around Shesterkin's outstretched left pad.

Kuznetsov gave Carolina a 2-1 lead at 6:39 when he put in a rebound below the right circle after Shesterkin knocked down Brady Skjei’s shot.

Martinook increased the lead to 3-1 at 9:56 with a snap shot in the slot after Necas’ pass from behind the net deflected to him off Jack Drury’s stick.

Necas scored an empty-net goal with 3:29 remaining for the 4-1 final.

Trouba gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal at 6:23 of the second period. He blocked a shot by Sebastian Aho, creating a 2-on-1 with Barclay Goodrow before scoring with a wrist shot from the right circle.