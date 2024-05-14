Rangers' 3rd-period meltdown leads to Game 5 loss

NEW YORK -- It looked like things were going well for the New York Rangers through 40 minutes.

Looks can be deceiving.

"I don't think we were sharp," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "You mentioned the third [period]. I thought it went deeper than that."

Igor Shesterkin was stopping everything the Carolina Hurricanes threw on net in the first two periods; 18 shots, 18 saves. Jacob Trouba's short-handed goal at 6:23 of the second period was holding up. The penalty kill was outstanding, again. They were blocking shots (19) and winning face-offs (27 of 35). The 18,006 in the building, Wayne Gretzky being one of them, were buzzing.

But the Rangers also couldn't generate much sustained offense at 5-on-5 or on the power play. Connecting passes through the neutral zone was a chore. The Hurricanes had some odd man rushes, a breakaway and other chances right in front of the net.

It all finally caught up to the Rangers in the first 10 minutes of the third period. They were out of their depth and things snowballed. They gave up three goals in the first 9:56, four total, and lost Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round 4-1 at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

"It wasn't a reflection of who we were for the majority of the year," Laviolette said. "Tonight was not it for us."

New York still leads the best-of-7 series 3-2, but now there's legitimate concern going into Game 6 at PNC Arena on Thursday.

The Hurricanes, who only days ago were in a 3-0 hole, have life, hope, and they know all they need to do is win a home game Thursday to put the Rangers on the brink of elimination too.

"I don't think we thought this would be a cakewalk," Trouba said. "We lost two, face a little adversity. We'll see what we're made of going down to Carolina for Game 6."

They should be made of more than what they showed in the third period, because regardless of the warning signs in the first two periods, the Rangers still had a 1-0 lead and all they needed was to play even with the Hurricanes to win the series.

"They played well in the third and we just didn't give it enough," forward Vincent Trocheck said. "They wanted it more."