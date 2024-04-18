NHL Buzz: Sandin, Jensen could play for Capitals in Game 1

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news leading up to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which begin Saturday.

Washington Capitals

Rasmus Sandin and Nick Jensen, who have each been sidelined with an upper-body injury, could be ready to play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ESPN).

"For sure there is (a chance)," Washington coach Spencer Carbery said of the defensemen who skated before the Capitals optional practice Thursday. "We'll just see how the week progresses, the rest of the week, and then make a decision once we get to New York."

Sandin missed the final five games of the regular season after being injured on a hit from Parker Kelly at the end of the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on April 7. Jensen missed the last two games after being injured on a hit from Michael Eyssimont in a 4-2 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Sandin had 23 points (three goals, 20 assists) and was second on the Capitals in averaging 21:07 in ice time in 68 games. Jensen had 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) and tied for third on the Capitals in averaging 19:38 in ice time in 78 regular-season games. -- Tom Gulitti

Carolina Hurricanes

Jesper Fast did not practice with the Hurricanes on Thursday and is questionable for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the New York Islanders on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, SNP, SNW, SNE, SN360, TVAS).

"He wasn't able to practice today," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "I doubt he will be practicing [Friday], but maybe. We'll see."

Fast was injured in the second period of Carolina's 6-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets in their regular-season finale on Tuesday when he went awkwardly into the end boards after a hit from Columbus defenseman Erik Gudbranson.

Fast had 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 73 games.

The forward was a key contributor in the playoffs last season, with nine points (six goals, three assists) in 15 games for the Hurricanes, including two overtime goals. Carolina was swept by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final. -- Kurt Dusterberg

