NHL Buzz: Maroon expected to make Bruins debut against Penguins

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Boston Bruins

Pat Maroon is expected to make his Bruins debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+).

The forward was a full participant in practice on Friday, skating at right wing on the fourth line with Jesper Boqvist and Jakub Lauko and said he would be in the lineup.

"Obviously we're playing a Pittsburgh team that's trying to get in the playoffs," Maroon said. "So it's a good start for me. Gets me ready for the playoffs here."

Maroon spent the past 10 weeks recovering from back surgery in early February. The Bruins acquired him from the Minnesota Wild prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 8. He had 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) and 60 penalty minutes in 49 games with the Wild this season.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Maroon is progressing well.

"We got to see how he responds tomorrow," Montgomery said. "That was a 40-minute practice. He's a part of every drill for the first time on a regular rotation, so we'll see how he is tomorrow morning." -- Joe Pohoryles

Minnesota Wild

Liam Ohgren is expected to make his NHL debut when the Wild play at the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSNX, TVAS).

The 20-year-old forward was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. He was held without a point in three AHL games after arriving from Farjestad BK in the Swedish Elite League, where he had 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) in 26 games this season.

Selected by the Wild in the first round (No. 19) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Ohgren signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on July 16, 2022.

The Wild (37-32-9) were eliminated from playoff contention with a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Murphy is expected to play for the first time in nearly three months when the Blackhawks play the Nashville Predators on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH+, BSSO).

"It's been too long so it's nice," said the defenseman, who sustained a groin injury in Chicago's 3-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Jan. 13 and has missed 35 games. "The last test is just getting in a game and see how it lasts the whole game."

Murphy practiced with the team last Friday for the first time since sustaining his injury.

"That extra time that he took to rehab properly, we weren't in a (Stanley Cup) Playoff run where he may be forced into playing a little bit early and sometimes that always exposes the chance for more injury," Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. "I think he feels really good right now and we're happy to have his leadership back."

Murphy, who has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 43 games, will likely play on a defense pair with Ethan Del Mastro. Del Mastro was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Thursday, and is expected to make his NHL debut against the Predators. -- Tracey Myers