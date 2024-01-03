NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 3

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

---

1. New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MSGSN, TNT, TVAS)

NJD moneyline: -165

WSH moneyline: +135

The Capitals have won both games against the Devils this season, with each victory coming on the road, and have outscored them by a 10-6 margin. New Jersey recently recalled goalie Nico Daws, who stopped 25 of 27 shots faced in a road win against the Ottawa Senators on Friday, from Utica of the American Hockey League but then turned back to Vitek Vanecek, who allowed five goals in a road loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. The Devils have the worst team save percentage in the NHL (.879), while the Capitals are sixth best in that category (.910) but remain without injured Charlie Lindgren (upper body).

Washington will be on the second of back-to-back games after snapping a four-game winless streak (0-2-2) with a 4-3 road victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The Capitals have a five-game home point streak (2-0-3). Capitals wing Alex Ovechkin has scored goals in consecutive games for just the second time all season. Devils wing Jesper Bratt has their most points (18 in past 14 games) since Dec. 1 and leads them in power-play goals (six) this season.

2. Toronto Maple Leafs at Anaheim Ducks (9 p.m. ET; BSW, SN, TVAS)

TOR puckline (-1.5 goals): +124

ANA puckline (+1.5 goals): -148

Toronto will be on the second of back-to-back games after a 3-0 road win against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. Maple Leafs goalie Dennis Hildeby could make his NHL debut after Martin Jones started and won Tuesday following Ilya Samsonov clearing waivers and being sent down to the American Hockey League. Each of Toronto’s past five wins have come by multiple goals.

Anaheim, dealing with injuries to forwards Troy Terry (upper body; day to day) and Leo Carlsson (knee; injured reserve), is 1-4-0 on its current homestand after a 7-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. Ducks forward Trevor Zegras has had points in three of his first four games (one goal, two assists) with a total of 10 shots on goal since returning from injury. Maple Leafs forward Max Domi has four assists during a three-game streak. Toronto center Auston Matthews, who leads the NHL in goals (29 in 34 games), has been held without a goal in consecutive games but has a total of eight shots on goal in the span.

3. Luke Hughes (NJD) assist prop (at WSH)

Over 0.5 assists: +170

Under 0.5 assists: -222

The Devils defenseman has five points (three goals, two power-play assists) and eight shots on goal over his past three games and leads NHL rookies at the position in goals (seven), points (21 in 35 games) and power-play points (10). He also ranks third on the Devils in assists (14) behind his brother Jack Hughes and Bratt (29 each).

The Capitals are allowing the 10th-fewest goals per game (2.80) this season but are tied for the seventh-worst home penalty kill percentage (75.0). Luke Hughes has three points (one goal, two assists), all at even strength, in three career games against Washington and plays on the first power-play unit with mostly forwards Jack Hughes, Bratt, Nico Hischier and Tyler Toffoli.

