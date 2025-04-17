Schedule announced for Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st-round games Saturday

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the schedule and national broadcast information for the opening games of 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round, which begins on Saturday, April 19. The complete First Round schedule will be announced when available.

Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series between the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets will take place on Saturday, April 19 at 6 p.m. ET, in Winnipeg. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports. The game will be on TNT, truTV and Max in the U.S.

Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars will take place on Saturday, April 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET, in Dallas. In the U.S., the game will be on TNT, truTV and Max. The game will be on Sportsnet, SN360 and TVA Sports in Canada.

Fans worldwide can share their predictions for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs and face off against friends, family, colleagues, hockey experts and fellow hockey fans, in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge. The eligible entrant that finishes atop the leaderboard will win the chance to attend a 2025-26 NHL event. Visit NHL.com/Bracket to register.