NHL announces multiyear streaming deal with DAZN

LONDON / NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League (NHL) and DAZN today announced a multi-year strategic partnership which will see DAZN become the exclusive home of NHL.TV in nearly 200 countries beginning with the 2025-26 season.

As the exclusive destination for live and on-demand coverage of every NHL game* in nearly 200 countries -- including the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final -- NHL.TV will move from its current service to DAZN, a world-leading sports entertainment platform. Existing NHL.TV subscribers will receive further details on the migration in the coming months.

Under the new partnership, NHL.TV will be available on DAZN as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to existing DAZN packages, across markets of operation in nearly 200 countries around the world, excluding the U.S., Canada, and the Nordics (Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden). NHL.TV will be promoted and integrated across the DAZN platform to its fast-growing base of more than 120 million registered sport fans. Fans will be able to access NHL.TV on any device on which DAZN is available, including smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, and gaming consoles, providing maximum flexibility.

This partnership leverages DAZN’s market-leading technology, global distribution infrastructure, and powerful marketing capabilities and will provide fans around the world with more ways to access NHL games.

NHL.TV will join DAZN’s extensive multi-sport offering, which includes other channels, such as NFL Game Pass, PGA Tour Pass, and FIBA’s Courtside 1891, offering fans around the world access to their favourite leagues and competitions.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: "DAZN’s landmark agreement with the NHL is a significant step forward in our mission to deliver the most exciting sports action to fans across the globe. We’re excited to bring a premium North American sports property to a broad international audience through an innovative, accessible, and immersive viewing experience. By combining the NHL’s thrilling content with DAZN’s global platform and best-in-class technology, we’re unlocking new ways for fans to connect with the game they love -- anytime, anywhere, and on any device."

Steve McArdle, NHL Chief Operating Officer, said “The NHL is a global League, and with 30 percent of our Players born outside of North America, engaging our international fans is a significant priority. Media distribution is at the core of our global strategy, and we are thrilled to partner with DAZN to continue to expand our global reach and engage with our fast-growing international fan base. Our shared commitment to innovation, gold standard technology and providing an exceptional content delivery service will allow us to deliver NHL content to hockey fans around the world on the platforms they prefer.”

* Select live games in certain countries will be blacked out but made available on demand following the conclusion of the game. The list of countries where NHL.TV is currently available is located at nhl.com/nhltvcountries and is subject to change.