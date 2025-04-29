Hughes, Makar and Werenski voted Norris Trophy finalists

NEW YORK -- Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets are the three finalists for the 2024-25 James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded “to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position,” the National Hockey League announced today.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Norris Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists.

Following are the finalists for the Norris Trophy, in alphabetical order:

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Hughes paced the Canucks in several categories, including assists (60), points (76), shots on goal (192), ice time per game (25:44) and the puck possession metric SAT (55.5%). He led the Canucks in scoring by 26 points; the only other defenseman in NHL history to lead his team by as wide a margin was Erik Karlsson, who topped all San Jose Sharks by 34 points in 2022-23. Hughes reached the 60-assist mark for the fourth consecutive season, becoming the fourth defenseman in NHL history to achieve that feat, joining Bobby Orr(six consecutive), Ray Bourque (five) and Paul Coffey (five). He ended the season tied with Alexander Edlerfor the most points by a defenseman in franchise history (409). The 25-year-old Orlando, Fla., native, who joined Chris Chelios, Brian Leetch and Adam Fox as the fourth U.S.-born player to capture the Norris Trophy in 2023-24, is aiming to become the first repeat winner since Nicklas Lidstrom garnered a three-peat with the Detroit Red Wings from 2005-06 through 2007-08.

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Makar opened the season with a 13-game point streak, the second-longest by a defenseman to launch a campaign behind Bobby Orr’s run of 15 games in 1973-74, and went on to lead NHL blueliners in goals (30), assists (62) and points (92). He became the first defenseman to reach the 30-goal mark since Mike Green in 2008-09, with the 30 goals and 92 points setting franchise marks for a defenseman. The Calgary native is the fifth defenseman all-time to post back-to-back 90-point seasons and the first since Paul Coffey (three, 1988-89 to 1990-91) and Al MacInnis (two, 1989-90 to 1990-91). Makar is a Norris Trophy finalist for the fifth time in his first six NHL seasons, after winning the award in 2021-22, finishing second in 2020-21 and placing third in 2022 23 and 2023-24. Only three other players have been voted as a Norris Trophy finalist at least five times within their first six seasons – Orr (6x), Brad Park (5x) and Denis Potvin (5x) – and just two of them have multiple wins within that span – Orr (5x) and Potvin (3x).

Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Werenski rewrote the Blue Jackets record book in 2024-25, becoming the first Columbus defenseman to lead the team in scoring. He broke his own franchise records for defensemen in goals (23), assists (59) and points (82), leading the Blue Jackets to a 23-point improvement over 2023-24, the biggest gain in the NHL. His 59 assists matched the overall franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2018-19 and only Panarin (87 in 2018-19 and 82 in 2017-18) has posted as many points in one season. Werenski ranked second among NHL defensemen in goals and points, was fourth in assists and led all NHL players in average ice time (a CBJ-record mark of 26:45) and distance skated (320.25 miles). He ranked third in the League with 298 shots on goal, the only defenseman to place in the NHL’s top 12. The Grosse Pointe, Mich., native is a Norris Trophy finalist for the first time and the first Blue Jackets defenseman so honored. He was voted a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the League’s top rookie in 2016-17, finishing third behind Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine.

History

The James Norris Memorial Trophy was presented in 1953 by the four children of the late James Norris in memory of the former owner-president of the Detroit Red Wings.

Announcement Schedule

The series of NHL Trophy finalist announcements continues Wednesday, April 30, when the three finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award will be unveiled.