NHL announces multiyear partnership with Procter & Gamble in Canada

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a new multi-year, multi-brand partnership with Procter & Gamble (P&G) in Canada, uniting one of the country’s most trusted consumer goods companies with the sport that continues to define Canadian culture. The partnership, which launches ahead of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, brings several iconic P&G brands together under one expansive platform designed to support fans both at home and at the rink.

“Hockey has a unique ability to bring Canadians together, and this partnership allows P&G to show up in an even more meaningful way for fans, families and communities across the country. By working alongside the NHL, we’re able to connect our brands to the moments that matter most: at the rink, at home, and everywhere in between,” said Noam Pik, President, P&G Canada.

As part of the agreement, the League will collaborate with a select portfolio of P&G’s leading household brands to deliver fan-centric programming, including:

Gillette, the Official Shave Partner of the NHL in Canada

the Official Shave Partner of the NHL in Canada Old Spice, the Official Personal Care Partner of the NHL in Canada

the Official Personal Care Partner of the NHL in Canada Tide and Downy Rinse, the Official Fabric Care Partners of the NHL in Canada

Fans will experience the partnership through a slate of new initiatives, including digital enhanced dasherboard (DED) branding, social media content series, coordinated retail marketing across Canada and 2026 Stanley Cup Final sweepstakes opportunities.

“P&G’s family of trusted brands play an important role in the lives of Canadian fans, and we’re proud to welcome them as a multi-brand partner of the NHL in Canada,” said Kyle McMann, Senior Vice President, Business Development, NHL. “Together, we look forward to creating new ways to celebrate the passion, dedication and community spirit that make hockey such a defining part of Canadian culture.”

As the partnership evolves, P&G and the NHL will continue to introduce new activations and touchpoints designed to deepen the connection between fans, the game and the brands that support them – reinforcing a shared commitment to hockey’s role in Canadian communities nationwide.

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on April 18.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with Players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - League, team and Player accounts combined - across Facebook, X, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 250 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, TNT Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Prime Video, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; and via SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™, Sports USA and TuneIn; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in nearly 200 countries and territories (listed here) via NHL.TV on DAZN.

Fans are engaged across the League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to Player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League’s inception. NHL Productions develops compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to Players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL’s social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL’s social impact platform, NHL Unites, reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. For more information, visit NHL.com.