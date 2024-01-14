NHL announces coaches for 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins (Atlantic), Rick Bowness of the Winnipeg Jets (Central), Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers (Metropolitan) and Rick Tocchet of the Vancouver Canucks (Pacific) will serve as the head coaches for the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 1-3 in Toronto.

Under the All-Star selection process, the head coach of the team with the highest points percentage (points earned divided by total possible points) in each of the four divisions through games of Saturday, Jan. 13 – the halfway point of the regular season – guide the four All-Star rosters.

Montgomery's Bruins (.702, 25-8-9), Bowness' Jets (.714, 28-10-4), Laviolette's Rangers (.659, 26‑13‑2) and Tocchet's Canucks (.709, 29-11-3) recorded the highest points percentages in their respective divisions through Saturday's games.

Laviolette will be making his fourth All-Star Weekend appearance as head coach (2011, 2015, 2018), the most among active head coaches in the League. Montgomery is making his second career appearance (2023), the lone repeat qualifier from last season among the quartet. Tocchet also is making his second career trip to All-Star Weekend as head coach (2020) to go along with his four appearances during an 18-year NHL playing career, while Bowness will be making his All-Star head coaching debut.

2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend Rosters

The NHL announced the first 32 players selected to participate at the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend on Jan. 4. The 32 All-Stars -- 28 skaters and four goaltenders -- were selected by the NHL’s Hockey Operations Department. One player was selected from each NHL team.

Fans then selected 12 additional players (eight skaters and four goaltenders), completing the 44-man All-Star roster in the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual.

2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend Information

The 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend will be hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, and will include NHL All-Star Thursday™ on Feb. 1, NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2, and the Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3. Tickets to the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are available at Ticketmaster Verified Resale, the official resale partner of the NHL.

In addition, tickets to the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair while supplies last. NHL All-Star Thursday™, which will take place on Feb. 1 and will include the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Man of the Year celebrating the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase, is open to the public and tickets are available here.

For full event information, visit NHL.com/AllStar.