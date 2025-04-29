NHL announces 2025 Draft Lottery will be held May 5

By NHL Public Relations
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery will be held on Monday, May 5, at NHL Network’s Secaucus, N.J., studio. The event will be broadcast on ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports, at a time to be announced later this week.

The 2025 NHL Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft. Participants are all teams that did not qualify for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (or the teams that have acquired the first-round drafting positions of those non-playoff teams).

The Lottery will be conducted in two phases, the first to determine the first overall pick in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft and the second to determine the second overall pick. There is a limit on the total number of selections (10) a team participating in the Draft Lottery can “move up” in the event it wins one of the Lottery Draws. Thus, only the top 11 seeds will be eligible to receive the first overall Draft pick.

Odds To Win The First Lottery Draw

Draft Lottery Participants

(Fewest Points to Most)

Odds

San Jose Sharks - 18.5%

Chicago Blackhawks - 13.5%

Nashville Predators - 11.5%

Philadelphia Flyers - 9.5%

Boston Bruins - 8.5%

Seattle Kraken - 7.5%

Buffalo Sabres - 6.5%

Anaheim Ducks - 6.0%

Pittsburgh Penguins - 5.0%

New York Islanders - 3.5%

New York Rangers - 3.0% *

Detroit Red Wings - 2.5%

Columbus Blue Jackets - 2.0%

Utah Hockey Club - 1.5%

Vancouver Canucks - 0.5%

Calgary Flames - 0.5% * *

Odds To Receive The First Overall Pick

Draft Lottery Participants

(Fewest Points to Most)

Odds

San Jose Sharks - 25.5%

Chicago Blackhawks - 13.5%

Nashville Predators - 11.5%

Philadelphia Flyers - 9.5%

Boston Bruins - 8.5%

Seattle Kraken - 7.5%

Buffalo Sabres - 6.5%

Anaheim Ducks - 6.0%

Pittsburgh Penguins - 5.0%

New York Islanders - 3.5%

New York Rangers - 3.0% *

Detroit Red Wings - 0.0%

Columbus Blue Jackets - 0.0%

Utah Hockey Club - 0.0%

Vancouver Canucks - 0.0%

Calgary Flames - 0.0% * *

* Under the terms of a Jan. 31, 2025 trade between NY Rangers and Vancouver, NY Rangers will transfer their 1st-round pick in either the 2025 or 2026 NHL Draft to Vancouver, at NY Rangers' option.

* Under the terms of a Aug. 18, 2022 trade between Calgary and Montreal, if Calgary's 1st-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft becomes a top 10 pick as a result of the Draft Lottery, Calgary will instead transfer Florida's 1st-round pick (previously acquired by Calgary) to Montreal. If Calgary's 1st-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft is not a top 10 pick following the Draft Lottery, Calgary will transfer that pick to Montreal.

The odds for the remaining teams will increase on a proportionate basis for the 2nd Lottery Draw, based on which team wins the 1st Lottery Draw.

The 14 teams not selected in the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery will be assigned the remaining 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft selections (among 1 through 16 in the first round), in inverse order of regular-season points.

NHL Central Scouting has released its final rankings for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, where Erie Otters (OHL) defenseman Matthew Schaefer tops the list of North America-based skaters and Djurgarden (Sweden 2nd Division) forward Anton Frondell leads all international-based skaters.

The 2025 NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics, showcasing the top draft-eligible North American and international prospects, will be held from June 1-7 at KeyBank Center and LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, N.Y.

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater will be held over two days: Friday, June 27, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET (Round 1, live on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) and Saturday, June 28, at 9 a.m. PT / noon ET (Rounds 2-7, live on NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet and SN1). Tickets to the event will be available for purchase at www.axs.com/series/27389/nhl-draft-tickets starting Monday, May 5 at 10 a.m. PT.

