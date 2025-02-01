Rangers Acquire J.T. Miller, Erik Brannstrom, and Jackson Dorrington

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired forward J.T. Miller as well as defensemen Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini and a conditional first round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Miller, 31, has notched nine goals and 26 assists for 35 points in 40 games for the Canucks this season. He ranks second on the club in assists, points, and power play points (14). Additionally, Miller ranks seventh in the NHL with a 58.6 faceoff percentage.

The 6-1, 218 pound forward has played 839 career regular season games across 13 NHL seasons split between Vancouver, Tampa Bay, and the Rangers, registering 674 points (247G-427A). Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points as well as 600 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 11 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 319 points are the 13th most in the NHL.

Last season, Miller collected career-highs in goals (37), points (103), power play points (40), game-winning goals (9), plus/minus (+32) and hits (217). His power play points ranked tied for sixth in the NHL and his 66 assists were the seventh most in the league. In addition, Miller was named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.

Miller has also appeared in 91 career playoff contests over parts of eight different seasons, collecting 56 points (12G-44A). Miller’s 12 points in the 2024 postseason were tied for the most on Vancouver. Since 2019-20, he is one of only 14 NHL players (min. 30 games played) who have averaged at least 1.00 points per game in post-season play.

A native of East Palestine, Ohio, Miller has represented the United States on various occasions, such as the IIHF World Junior Championships in 2012 and 2013, the 2011 IIHF U18 World Championship, and the 2010 World U17 Hockey Challenge. Miller is also set to represent the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off next month.

Miller was originally selected by the Blueshirts in the first round, 15th overall, of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. In his first stint with the Rangers, Miller played parts of six seasons with the team (2012-13 – 2017-18), recording 172 points (72G-100A) in 341 games.

Brannstrom, 25, has notched three goals and five assists for eight points in 28 games for the Canucks this season. He has posted an additional 12 points (2G-10A) in eight games and a plus-11 rating or the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks

In 294 career NHL games between Vancouver and Ottawa, the 5-10, 185-pound blueliner has tallied 77 points (10G-67A). The Eksjo, Sweden native registered career highs in assists (17) and points (20) with Ottawa in 2023-24.

Dorrington, 20, has tallied two goals and eight assists for 10 points in 23 games at Northeastern University this season. In three collegiate seasons, he has combined for 28 points (8G-20A) in 91 games.

Before Northeastern, the Manchester, New Hampshire native played for Des Moines of the USHL, recording 11 points (3G-8A) in 41 games. He was named a 2022 BioSteel All-American.

The 6-2, 192-pound defenseman was originally selected by the Canucks in the sixth round, 176th overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft.