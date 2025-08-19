NHL announces 2025-26 preseason schedule

15-day, 104-game slate begins Sept. 20

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League 2025-26 preseason schedule, a 15-day, 104-game slate played across 40 NHL and neutral-site venues, begins Saturday, Sept. 20 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 4.

All 32 NHL clubs will play host to at least one preseason game and neutral-site contests will be played in Abbotsford, B.C. (Calgary vs. Vancouver, Sept. 24); Bakersfield, Calif. (Anaheim vs. Los Angeles, Sept. 27); Boise, Idaho (Los Angeles vs. Utah, Sept. 30); Hershey, Pa. (Philadelphia vs. Washington, Sept. 25); Ontario, Calif. (Anaheim vs. Los Angeles, Sept. 21); Orlando, Fla. (Florida vs. Tampa Bay, Sept. 30) and Quebec City, Que. (New Jersey vs. Ottawa, Sept. 28 and Montreal vs. Ottawa, Sept. 30).

In addition, as part of a split-squad doubleheader in Denver on Sept. 21, the Colorado Avalanche and Utah Mammoth will play a matinee at neutral-site Magness Arena. The teams will square off later that evening at the Avalanche's home rink, Ball Arena.

The preseason closes with 11 games on Saturday, Oct. 4. The 2025-26 regular season opens on Tuesday, Oct. 7 with a tripleheader broadcast exclusively on ESPN in the U.S., and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

For the latest schedule information, visit https://www.nhl.com/schedule.

2025-26 NHL PRESEASON SCHEDULE (all times Eastern)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 20

St. Louis at Dallas, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 21

NY Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Florida (split squad) at Nashville (split squad), 3 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 3 p.m.

Colorado (split squad) vs. Utah (split squad), 4:30 p.m. (played in Denver at neutral-site Magness Arena)

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 5 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Los Angeles, at Ontario, Calif. (Toyota Arena), 6 p.m.

Florida (split squad) at Nashville (split squad), 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary (split squad) at Edmonton (split squad), 8 p.m.

Edmonton (split squad) at Calgary (split squad), 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Utah (split squad) at Colorado (split squad), 8:30 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 22

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Utah at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 23

Boston at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

NY Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24

Florida at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary vs. Vancouver, at Abbotsford, B.C. (Abbotsford Centre), 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 25

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

NY Islanders at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Washington, at Hershey, Pa. (GIANT Center), 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Utah at Vegas, 10 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 26

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 27

Detroit at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Los Angeles, at Bakersfield, Calif. (Dignity Health Arena), 6 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 28

New Jersey (split squad) vs. Ottawa, at Quebec City, Que. (Videotron Centre), 3 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey (split squad), 3 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 29

Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.

NY Rangers at NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 30

Florida vs. Tampa Bay, at Orlando, Fla. (Kia Center), 7 p.m.

Montreal vs. Ottawa, at Quebec City, Que. (Videotron Centre), 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles vs. Utah, at Boise, Idaho (Idaho Central Arena), 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 1

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 2

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

NY Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Utah, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 3

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 4

NY Rangers at Boston, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Utah, 9 p.m.

