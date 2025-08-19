NHL announces 2025-26 preseason schedule

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League 2025-26 preseason schedule, a 15-day, 104-game slate played across 40 NHL and neutral-site venues, begins Saturday, Sept. 20 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 4.

All 32 NHL clubs will play host to at least one preseason game and neutral-site contests will be played in Abbotsford, B.C. (Calgary vs. Vancouver, Sept. 24); Bakersfield, Calif. (Anaheim vs. Los Angeles, Sept. 27); Boise, Idaho (Los Angeles vs. Utah, Sept. 30); Hershey, Pa. (Philadelphia vs. Washington, Sept. 25); Ontario, Calif. (Anaheim vs. Los Angeles, Sept. 21); Orlando, Fla. (Florida vs. Tampa Bay, Sept. 30) and Quebec City, Que. (New Jersey vs. Ottawa, Sept. 28 and Montreal vs. Ottawa, Sept. 30).

In addition, as part of a split-squad doubleheader in Denver on Sept. 21, the Colorado Avalanche and Utah Mammoth will play a matinee at neutral-site Magness Arena. The teams will square off later that evening at the Avalanche's home rink, Ball Arena.

The preseason closes with 11 games on Saturday, Oct. 4. The 2025-26 regular season opens on Tuesday, Oct. 7 with a tripleheader broadcast exclusively on ESPN in the U.S., and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

For the latest schedule information, visit https://www.nhl.com/schedule.

2025-26 NHL PRESEASON SCHEDULE (all times Eastern)