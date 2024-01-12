NHL All-Star Fan Vote winners to be announced Saturday

The final 12 participants for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game will be announced Saturday during two separate national broadcasts.

Five winners of the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual will be unveiled on ABC and ESPN+ during the first intermission of the game between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals (1 p.m. ET).

The final seven will be announced on Sportsnet and NHL Network in the pregame show prior to the game between the Colorado Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET).

Those 12 (eight skaters, four goalies) will join the 32 players selected by the League, who were announced Jan. 4

As of midnight Monday, the top vote-getters among skaters were Toronto Maple Leafs forwards William Nylander and Mitchell Marner, Vancouver Canucks forwards Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar and New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin. Panarin will not go to the game because his wife is expecting their second child. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen was ninth.

The leading vote-getters among goalies were Thatcher Demko of the Canucks, Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers, Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins and Alexandar Georgiev of the Avalanche.

Also Saturday on ABC, ESPN+, Sportsnet and NHL Network, the 10 players selected by the NHL to participate in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook will be unveiled. The first five will be announced during the Rangers-Captials game and the second five will be announced before the Avalanche-Maple Leafs game.

A fan vote to select the final two players for Skills will also begin Saturday.

All-Star Weekend, which runs from Feb. 1-3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, will have a completely new look this year. The player draft will return as part of a new event: NHL All-Star Thursday.

Celebrities will be paired with captains for the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft (6 p.m. ET; SN, ESPN). They will pick the four teams of 11 players (nine skaters, two goalies) for the NHL All-Star Game.

The NHL Alumni Association will announce its Man of the Year in a tribute to the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, their last team to win the Stanley Cup (SN). The Professional Women's Hockey League will play a 3-on-3 game (SN, ESPN+).

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game, which will take place Feb. 3, will be available on ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC and TVAS.

"Toronto will be cool," Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon said. "I have family that lives there, friends that can just fly up easily. It'll be a little different this year. Last year, Florida was fun; little better weather there for sure, but I don't mind the cold."

The skills competition, which will be held Feb. 2 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), will have a new look this year as well, with 12 NHL All-Stars competing for points in eight events, with the NHL All-Star who accumulates the most points taking home a prize of $1 million.

Each player will compete in four of the first six events listed below, earning points for their respective finish in each event.

The events are: Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater; Rogers NHL Hardest Shot; Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling; NHL One Timers; NHL Passing Challenge; Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting.

The top eight point-earners will advance to the seventh event, the Honda NHL Shootout, where each player will choose which goalie they shoot against. Following the Honda NHL Shootout, the top six point-earners will advance to the eighth and final event, the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course, where the point totals are doubled.

"We've decided to add a third night to an already vibrant weekend," NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer said. "We felt like this was a year to make some changes."

Tickets to the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are available at Ticketmaster Verified Resale, the official resale partner of the NHL. In addition, tickets to the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair while supplies last. NHL All-Star Thursday is open to the public and tickets are available here.