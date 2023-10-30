Rangers at Jets

RANGERS (6-2-0) at JETS (4-3-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; SN1, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko
Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trochek -- Blake Wheeler
Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Tyler Pitlick
Injured: None
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- David Gustafsson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley, Dominic Toninato
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee)
Status report
The Rangers skated in Winnipeg on Monday after taking the day off on Sunday. … Shesterkin will start after making 30 saves in a 4-3 overtime win in Vancouver on Saturday. … Hellebuyck will start for the Jets.