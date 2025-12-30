Rangers at Capitals projected lineups

RANGERS (19-17-5) at CAPITALS (20-14-5)
12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG, SN, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Gabe Perreault -- Vincent Trocheck -- Will Cuylle
Conor Sheary -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh
Jonny Brodzinski -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Scott Morrow, Brennan Othmann
Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), J.T. Miller (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Justin Leonard -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Anthony Beauvillier
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Sonny Milano
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Fox, who has missed 14 games because of an upper-body injury, practiced Tuesday and will be a game-time decision. … Miller, a forward, is traveling with the Rangers but will miss his fifth straight game. … The Capitals did not practice Tuesday following a 5-3 loss at the Florida Panthers on Monday.