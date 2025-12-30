Rangers at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RANGERS (19-17-5) at CAPITALS (20-14-5)

12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG, SN, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Gabe Perreault -- Vincent Trocheck -- Will Cuylle

Conor Sheary -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh

Jonny Brodzinski -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Scott Morrow, Brennan Othmann

Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), J.T. Miller (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Justin Leonard -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Anthony Beauvillier

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Sonny Milano

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Fox, who has missed 14 games because of an upper-body injury, practiced Tuesday and will be a game-time decision. … Miller, a forward, is traveling with the Rangers but will miss his fifth straight game. … The Capitals did not practice Tuesday following a 5-3 loss at the Florida Panthers on Monday.

