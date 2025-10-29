Quick makes 23 saves, Rangers blank Canucks in Miller's return to Vancouver

It was Quick’s first shutout of this season and the 64th in the NHL, tying former Rangers great Henrik Lundqvist for 17th on the League’s all-time list, two behind Patrick Roy.

Mika Zibanejad and Sam Carrick scored for the Rangers (4-5-2), who ended an 0-2-1 skid.

Miller had two shots on goal in 19:24 of ice time in his return to Vancouver after being traded to the Rangers on Jan. 31. He played six seasons with the Canucks in which he played 404 games and led the team in points (437), game-winning goals (27), overtime goals (10) and short-handed goals (eight).

The 32-year-old forward was recognized with a video tribute and standing ovation midway through the first period but was booed when he touched the puck at other points.

Thatcher Demko made 23 saves for the Canucks (5-6-0), who have lost three of their past four games. Vancouver was playing its second straight game without top defenseman and captain Quinn Hughes, who is day to day with a lower-body injury.

Zibanejad put the Rangers ahead 1-0 at 17:28 of the first period, taking a breakout pass from Adam Fox, passing to Will Cuylle at the offensive blue line, then beating backchecking forward Evander Kane to the net to chip the backdoor return pass over an outstretched Demko.

Quick’s best saves came on Canucks center Lukas Reichel, who was playing his third game in four nights since being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. He gloved a quick Reichel shot from alone at the bottom of the left face-off circle 42 seconds into the first period and got his left pad on a partial Reichel break off the left wing 3:33 into the second.

Quick also stopped Conor Garland alone in tight at 10:20 of the first period, and shot out his left pad to cut off Jake DeBrusk streaking across the crease 6:25 into the third.

Carrick scored into an empty net from inside the Rangers blue line at 18:25 for the 2-0 final.