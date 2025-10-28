Rangers at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RANGERS (3-5-2) at CANUCKS (5-5-0)

10 p.m. ET; SN360, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle

Conor Sheary -- J.T. Miller -- Alexis Lafreniere

Juuso Parssinen -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Brennan Othmann, Matthew Robertson

Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Evander Kane -- Lukas Reichel -- Brock Boeser

Drew O'Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

P.O Joseph -- Tom Willander

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Kirill Kudryavtsev, Nils Aman

Injured: Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Quinn Hughes (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Rempe, a forward who was injured in a 6-5 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, "is going to be [out] longer term," coach Mike Sullivan said. … Sullivan also said Trocheck, a forward who has missed eight games since getting injured on Oct. 9, skated [Monday] for the first time. "He skated again today, so he's making progress. He's back at home." … Brodzinski draws into the lineup for the first time in six games, replacing Othmann. … Vaakanainen is in for the first time in four games, replacing Robertson. … Hughes, a defenseman who will miss a second straight game, did not skate on Tuesday, and remains day to day with an injury sustained late in a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … Willander will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday following an injury to Mancini, a defenseman, during a 4-3 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Marchand out for Panthers against Ducks

NHL EDGE stats for 'Frozen Frenzy' in 2025

Malhotra among 22 CHL players selected for 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

Neighbours out at least 5 weeks for Blues with leg injury

NHL, NHLPA set for latest Hockey Fights Cancer campaign

NHL On Tap: Milestones within reach during ESPN tripleheader, 'Frozen Frenzy' 

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL Status Report: Rakell has hand surgery, out 6-8 weeks for Penguins

Batherson gets 3 points, Senators cruise past Bruins for 3rd straight win

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

ESPN tripleheader, 'Frozen Frenzy' highlights according to NHL.com writers

Foerster living up to Crosby's scouting report, excelling with Flyers

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Ferraro talks Olympics, 'Frozen Frenzy' in Q&A with NHL.com

Development of young players dependent on team plans

Crosby gets 1,700th point in Penguins win against Blues