Rangers at Canucks projected lineups

RANGERS (3-5-2) at CANUCKS (5-5-0)

10 p.m. ET; SN360, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle

Conor Sheary -- J.T. Miller -- Alexis Lafreniere

Juuso Parssinen -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Brennan Othmann, Matthew Robertson

Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Evander Kane -- Lukas Reichel -- Brock Boeser

Drew O'Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

P.O Joseph -- Tom Willander

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Kirill Kudryavtsev, Nils Aman

Injured: Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Quinn Hughes (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Rempe, a forward who was injured in a 6-5 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, "is going to be [out] longer term," coach Mike Sullivan said. … Sullivan also said Trocheck, a forward who has missed eight games since getting injured on Oct. 9, skated [Monday] for the first time. "He skated again today, so he's making progress. He's back at home." … Brodzinski draws into the lineup for the first time in six games, replacing Othmann. … Vaakanainen is in for the first time in four games, replacing Robertson. … Hughes, a defenseman who will miss a second straight game, did not skate on Tuesday, and remains day to day with an injury sustained late in a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … Willander will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday following an injury to Mancini, a defenseman, during a 4-3 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.