Rangers at Canucks projected lineups

RANGERS (3-5-2) at CANUCKS (5-5-0)
10 p.m. ET; SN360, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle
Conor Sheary -- J.T. Miller -- Alexis Lafreniere
Juuso Parssinen -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Brennan Othmann, Matthew Robertson
Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Evander Kane -- Lukas Reichel -- Brock Boeser
Drew O'Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood
Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
P.O Joseph -- Tom Willander
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Kirill Kudryavtsev, Nils Aman
Injured: Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Quinn Hughes (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Rempe, a forward who was injured in a 6-5 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, "is going to be [out] longer term," coach Mike Sullivan said. … Sullivan also said Trocheck, a forward who has missed eight games since getting injured on Oct. 9, skated [Monday] for the first time. "He skated again today, so he's making progress. He's back at home." … Brodzinski draws into the lineup for the first time in six games, replacing Othmann. … Vaakanainen is in for the first time in four games, replacing Robertson. … Hughes, a defenseman who will miss a second straight game, did not skate on Tuesday, and remains day to day with an injury sustained late in a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … Willander will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday following an injury to Mancini, a defenseman, during a 4-3 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.