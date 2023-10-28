Rangers at Canucks

RANGERS (5-2-0) at CANUCKS (5-2-0)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN1, CITY, MSG, MSG 2

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trochek -- Blake Wheeler

Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Tyler Pitlick

Injured: None

Canucks projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Anthony Beauvillier -- Sam Lafferty -- Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Casey DeSmith

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Teddy Blueger (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

The Rangers are expected to dress the same skaters they have used during each of the first three games of their five-game road trip, but Shesterkin will start in goal after Quick made 29 saves in a 3-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. … The Canucks did not have morning skate on Saturday after a 5-0 win against the St. Louis Blues on Friday, but coach Rick Tocchet said earlier Friday that DeSmith would start. Demko made 22 saves against the Blues.