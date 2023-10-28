Latest News

Capitals ‘privileged’ to host children at HFC skate

Anaheim Ducks Philadelphia Flyers game recap October 28

Clifton of Sabres suspended 2 games for check to head

Buzz: Ekblad, Montour to return to practice tomorrow

On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Toronto vs. Nashville

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

CHL notebook: Coyotes prospect Lamoureux reaching goals

Kings score 4 straight goals, rally from 3 down to defeat Coyotes

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Haula scores twice, sparks Devils past Sabres

Clifton to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game

Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks

Kuemper makes 39 saves for Capitals in shootout win against Wild

Blackhawks defeat Golden Knights in OT, hand them 1st loss

Svechnikov makes season debut for Hurricanes

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

NHL, Oilers donate $200,000 toward Heritage Classic legacy project

Rangers at Canucks

RANGERS (5-2-0) at CANUCKS (5-2-0)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN1, CITY, MSG, MSG 2

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trochek -- Blake Wheeler

Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Tyler Pitlick

Injured: None

Canucks projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Anthony Beauvillier -- Sam Lafferty -- Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Casey DeSmith

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Teddy Blueger (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

The Rangers are expected to dress the same skaters they have used during each of the first three games of their five-game road trip, but Shesterkin will start in goal after Quick made 29 saves in a 3-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. … The Canucks did not have morning skate on Saturday after a 5-0 win against the St. Louis Blues on Friday, but coach Rick Tocchet said earlier Friday that DeSmith would start. Demko made 22 saves against the Blues.