Rangers at Canucks

RANGERS (5-2-0) at CANUCKS (5-2-0)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN1, CITY, MSG, MSG 2
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko
Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trochek -- Blake Wheeler
Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Tyler Pitlick
Injured: None
Canucks projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Anthony Beauvillier -- Sam Lafferty -- Nils Hoglander
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Casey DeSmith
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Jack Studnicka
Injured: Teddy Blueger (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Status report
The Rangers are expected to dress the same skaters they have used during each of the first three games of their five-game road trip, but Shesterkin will start in goal after Quick made 29 saves in a 3-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. … The Canucks did not have morning skate on Saturday after a 5-0 win against the St. Louis Blues on Friday, but coach Rick Tocchet said earlier Friday that DeSmith would start. Demko made 22 saves against the Blues.