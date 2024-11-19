Rangers at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (11-4-1) at CANUCKS (9-5-3)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey

K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox

Ryan Lindgren -- Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel, Jake Leschyshyn

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Arshdeep Bains -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom -- Noah Juulsen

Arturs Silovs

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: J.T. Miller (personal leave)

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (undisclosed), Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body)

Status report

The Rangers held an optional morning skate and will have the same lineup they used in a 2-0 win at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, with the exception of Shesterkin starting after Quick made 24 saves against the Kraken. … Chytil, a forward, will join his teammates in Calgary on Wednesday after missing the first two of a four-game road trip with an injury sustained during a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Miller, a forward, is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons, the Canucks announced Tuesday. … Garland did not take part in the morning skate as he awaits the birth of his child. … Desharnais, a defenseman who missed the past two games, skated Tuesday and could return if Garland is unavailable. … Vancouver recalled Bains from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League and sent defenseman Elias Pettersson to the AHL. … Boeser, a forward who has missed five games since getting hit in the head during a Nov. 7 game against the Los Angeles Kings, skated for the first time Tuesday but remains out indefinitely.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Miller takes leave of absence from Canucks for personal reasons

NHL Buzz: Thomas to return from fractured ankle for Blues against Wild

NHL EDGE stats: Sanheim reaches top skating distances of season

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Matthews ‘progressing well’ from injury, could play for Maple Leafs next week

Ovechkin week to week for Capitals with leg injury

NHL On Tap: Kaprizov pursues scoring lead, Wild visit Blues

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

'This is Hockey' original series to feature growth of game in unexpected places

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Blue Jackets score 5, hand Bruins 3rd loss in row

Utah Hockey Club sets single-day Delta Center, NHL records with jersey sales

Celebrini, Smith 'two peas in a pod' with Sharks

Celebrini's OT goal lifts Sharks past Red Wings

Ovechkin scores 2 more but leaves Capitals win against Utah Hockey Club

Ovechkin sustains apparent left leg injury in Capitals win

Goal of the season? Duchene shows off his hands with sweet backhand goal