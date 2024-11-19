Rangers at Canucks projected lineups

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey

K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox

Ryan Lindgren -- Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel, Jake Leschyshyn

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Arshdeep Bains -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom -- Noah Juulsen

Arturs Silovs

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: J.T. Miller (personal leave)

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (undisclosed), Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body)

Status report

The Rangers held an optional morning skate and will have the same lineup they used in a 2-0 win at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, with the exception of Shesterkin starting after Quick made 24 saves against the Kraken. … Chytil, a forward, will join his teammates in Calgary on Wednesday after missing the first two of a four-game road trip with an injury sustained during a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Miller, a forward, is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons, the Canucks announced Tuesday. … Garland did not take part in the morning skate as he awaits the birth of his child. … Desharnais, a defenseman who missed the past two games, skated Tuesday and could return if Garland is unavailable. … Vancouver recalled Bains from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League and sent defenseman Elias Pettersson to the AHL. … Boeser, a forward who has missed five games since getting hit in the head during a Nov. 7 game against the Los Angeles Kings, skated for the first time Tuesday but remains out indefinitely.