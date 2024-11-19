Rangers at Canucks projected lineups
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey
K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox
Ryan Lindgren -- Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel, Jake Leschyshyn
Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Arshdeep Bains -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom -- Noah Juulsen
Arturs Silovs
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: J.T. Miller (personal leave)
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (undisclosed), Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body)
Status report
The Rangers held an optional morning skate and will have the same lineup they used in a 2-0 win at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, with the exception of Shesterkin starting after Quick made 24 saves against the Kraken. … Chytil, a forward, will join his teammates in Calgary on Wednesday after missing the first two of a four-game road trip with an injury sustained during a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Miller, a forward, is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons, the Canucks announced Tuesday. … Garland did not take part in the morning skate as he awaits the birth of his child. … Desharnais, a defenseman who missed the past two games, skated Tuesday and could return if Garland is unavailable. … Vancouver recalled Bains from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League and sent defenseman Elias Pettersson to the AHL. … Boeser, a forward who has missed five games since getting hit in the head during a Nov. 7 game against the Los Angeles Kings, skated for the first time Tuesday but remains out indefinitely.