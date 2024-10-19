Rangers at Maple Leafs

RANGERS (3-0-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (3-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, MSG, NHLN
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox
Braden Schneider -- Jacob Trouba
Chad Ruhwedel -- Victor Mancini
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jimmy Vesey (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- William Nylander
Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Timothy Liljegren, Max Pacioretty
Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Status report
Rempe will play after being a healthy scratch for the past two games. ... Ruhwedel will make his season debut after being a healthy scratch for the Rangers' first four games. ... Pacioretty will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. ... Stolarz will make his third straight start.