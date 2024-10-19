Rangers at Maple Leafs

RANGERS (3-0-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (3-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, MSG, NHLN

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox

Braden Schneider -- Jacob Trouba

Chad Ruhwedel -- Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jimmy Vesey (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Timothy Liljegren, Max Pacioretty

Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

Rempe will play after being a healthy scratch for the past two games. ... Ruhwedel will make his season debut after being a healthy scratch for the Rangers' first four games. ... Pacioretty will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. ... Stolarz will make his third straight start.