Rangers at Maple Leafs projected lineups

RANGERS (2-3-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (2-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary
Jonny Brodzinski -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Connor Mackey, Scott Morrow
Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Carson Soucy (upper body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Easton Cowan
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Bobby McMann
Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Steven Lorentz, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll
Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body)
Status report
Borgen will be a game-time decision after sustaining a lower-body injury in a 2-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. ... Morrow was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday but the defenseman is not expected to play. ... Nylander did not take part in the Maple Leafs morning skate for maintenance, but will play. ... Lorentz, who has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury, is available but the center will be a healthy scratch.