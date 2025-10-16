Rangers at Maple Leafs projected lineups

RANGERS (2-3-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (2-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary

Jonny Brodzinski -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Connor Mackey, Scott Morrow

Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Carson Soucy (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Easton Cowan

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Bobby McMann

Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Steven Lorentz, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body)

Status report

Borgen will be a game-time decision after sustaining a lower-body injury in a 2-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. ... Morrow was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday but the defenseman is not expected to play. ... Nylander did not take part in the Maple Leafs morning skate for maintenance, but will play. ... Lorentz, who has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury, is available but the center will be a healthy scratch.