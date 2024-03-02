Rangers at Maple Leafs

RANGERS (40-17-3) at MAPLE LEAFS (34-17-8)

7 p.m. ET; SN, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Jimmy Vesey

Adam Edstrom -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Alex Belzile

Injured: None

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Max Domi -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Calle Jarnkrok

Pontus Holmberg -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lyubushkin

TJ Brodie -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Noah Gregor, Max Lajoie, Nicholas Robertson, William Lagesson, Martin Jones

Injured: Conor Timmins (mononucleosis), Mark Giordano (concussion)

Status report

The Rangers will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. ... Lyubushkin will make his Maple Leafs debut after being acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. ... Jarnkrok will return after missing 13 games with a broken knuckle. ... Liljegren is a game-time decision; he participated in the Toronto optional morning skate after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. Coach Sheldon Keefe said he is encouraged by the chances of him being able to play.