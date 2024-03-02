Rangers at Maple Leafs

RANGERS (40-17-3) at MAPLE LEAFS (34-17-8)
7 p.m. ET; SN, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Jimmy Vesey
Adam Edstrom -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Alex Belzile
Injured: None
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Max Domi -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Calle Jarnkrok
Pontus Holmberg -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lyubushkin
TJ Brodie -- Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit -- Timothy Liljegren
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Noah Gregor, Max Lajoie, Nicholas Robertson, William Lagesson, Martin Jones
Injured: Conor Timmins (mononucleosis), Mark Giordano (concussion)
Status report
The Rangers will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. ... Lyubushkin will make his Maple Leafs debut after being acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. ... Jarnkrok will return after missing 13 games with a broken knuckle. ... Liljegren is a game-time decision; he participated in the Toronto optional morning skate after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. Coach Sheldon Keefe said he is encouraged by the chances of him being able to play.