Point gets career-high 6 points, Lightning pull away from Rangers

Point's six points were an NHL career high and tied for the most in Lightning history.

Kucherov had a goal and four assists for the Lightning (35-25-6), who hadn't played since a 7-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.

Jack Roslovic had a goal and an assist for the Rangers (43-19-4), who had won three straight. Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves.

Point tied it 3-3 at 3:41 of the third period. He tried to make a move around Erik Gustafsson, who poked the point into his own net during a 4-on-4.

Steven Stamkos put the Lightning in front 4-3 at 12:45, scoring a power-play goal off a backhand pass from Point.

Point then completed the hat trick at 14:48 to extend the lead to 5-3, and Kucherov added an empty-net goal at 16:22 for the 6-3 final.

Artemi Panarin gave New York a 1-0 lead at 13:58 of the first period. He scored with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a pass from Vincent Trocheck, who toe-dragged Darren Raddysh in the slot on a 2-on-1.

Braden Schneider made it 2-0 at 16:56 with a one-timer five-hole from the left hash marks off a pass from Mika Zibanejad from below the goal line.

Point cut it to 2-1 at 12:41 of the second period when he finished a return pass from Kucherov after forcing a turnover by Rangers forward Jonny Brodzinski in the neutral zone.

Anthony Duclair tied it 2-2 at 18:43 when he buried a rebound into an open net from the right circle.

Roslovic responded to give New York a 3-2 lead at 1:48 of the third period, scoring with a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Adam Fox.