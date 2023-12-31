Panarin gets hat trick in Rangers win against Lightning

Vincent Trocheck had a goal and three assists, and Alexis Lafrenière had two assists for the Rangers (25-9-1), who were coming off a 4-3 loss at the Florida Panthers on Friday but are 6-2-0 in their past eight. Igor Shesterkin made 34 saves.

"Even though we all thought that we gave an honest effort last night, we still lost the game," New York coach Peter Laviolette said. "For them to go out and play as hard as they did tonight ... it was good to get back on the winning side of things."

Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning (17-15-5), who have lost two in a row after winning three straight prior to the holiday break. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves.

"This group, they can play 57 minutes of solid hockey and the three minutes that go awry, the puck ends up in the net," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "The pucks that we threw at the net, the chances we had ... for us to only get one, that's tough."