Rangers at Lightning

RANGERS (43-18-4) at LIGHTNING (34-25-6)
7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Jonny Brodzinski
K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
Zac Jones -- Erik Gustafsson
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel
Injured: Jacob Trouba (lower body)
Suspended: Matt Rempe
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos -- Anthony Cirelli -- Anthony Duclair
Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Conor Sheary
Tyler Motte -- Luke Glendening -- Austin Watson
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Nick Perbix -- Erik Cernak
Haydn Fleury -- Matt Dumba
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Mitchell Chaffee
Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Thursday and is expected to dress the same lineup it used in its previous game, the Rangers in a 1-0 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday and the Lightning in a 7-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. ... Shesterkin will make his sixth start in seven games. ... ...Rempe, a forward, will serve the second of a four-game suspension for elbowing New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler during a 3-1 win Monday. ... Jeannot, a forward, was a full participant in practice Wednesday but will miss his 12th straight game. ... Vasilevskiy will start for the sixth consecutive game.