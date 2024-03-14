Rangers at Lightning

RANGERS (43-18-4) at LIGHTNING (34-25-6)

7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Jonny Brodzinski

K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

Zac Jones -- Erik Gustafsson

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel

Injured: Jacob Trouba (lower body)

Suspended: Matt Rempe

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos -- Anthony Cirelli -- Anthony Duclair

Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Conor Sheary

Tyler Motte -- Luke Glendening -- Austin Watson

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Nick Perbix -- Erik Cernak

Haydn Fleury -- Matt Dumba

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Mitchell Chaffee

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Thursday and is expected to dress the same lineup it used in its previous game, the Rangers in a 1-0 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday and the Lightning in a 7-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. ... Shesterkin will make his sixth start in seven games. ... ...Rempe, a forward, will serve the second of a four-game suspension for elbowing New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler during a 3-1 win Monday. ... Jeannot, a forward, was a full participant in practice Wednesday but will miss his 12th straight game. ... Vasilevskiy will start for the sixth consecutive game.