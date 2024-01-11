Rangers at Blues

RANGERS (26-11-2) at BLUES (20-18-1)
8 p.m. ET; BSMW, MSG 2
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Blake Wheeler
Jake Leschyshyn -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Matthew Robertson
Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body), Tyler Pitlick (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours
Sammy Blais -- Kevin Hayes -- Oskar Sundqvist
Alexey Toropchenko -- Nathan Walker -- Kasperi Kapanen
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel
Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Jakub Vrana, Tyler Tucker
Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body)
Status report
Zibanejad will play after missing practice Wednesday with an illness. ... Trouba will also play after missing practice for personal reasons. ... Kakko and Pitlick, each a forward, are on the trip but will not play. ... Leschyshyn and Robertson, a defenseman, were each recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Faulk, a defenseman, continues to skate but will miss his fifth straight game. ... Blais, a healthy scratch the past three games, replaces Vrana on the third line. ... Sundqvist moves up from fourth-line center to third-line right wing. ... Walker moves to center after playing the wing the past three games.