Rangers at Blues

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (26-11-2) at BLUES (20-18-1)

8 p.m. ET; BSMW, MSG 2

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Blake Wheeler

Jake Leschyshyn -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Matthew Robertson

Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body), Tyler Pitlick (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Sammy Blais -- Kevin Hayes -- Oskar Sundqvist

Alexey Toropchenko -- Nathan Walker -- Kasperi Kapanen 

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Jakub Vrana, Tyler Tucker

Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body)

Status report

Zibanejad will play after missing practice Wednesday with an illness. ... Trouba will also play after missing practice for personal reasons. ... Kakko and Pitlick, each a forward, are on the trip but will not play. ... Leschyshyn and Robertson, a defenseman, were each recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Faulk, a defenseman, continues to skate but will miss his fifth straight game. ... Blais, a healthy scratch the past three games, replaces Vrana on the third line. ... Sundqvist moves up from fourth-line center to third-line right wing. ... Walker moves to center after playing the wing the past three games.

