Rangers at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (10-4-1) at KRAKEN (9-8-1)

9 p.m. ET; KHN, MSGSN, KONG

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey

K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Ryan Lindgren -- Jacob Trouba

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel, Jake Leschyshyn

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Andre Burakovsky

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Daniel Sprong

Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Will Borgen

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Ben Meyers

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid body), Jordan Eberle (lower body)

Status report

Chytil, a forward, did not make the trip after an injury sustained during a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. He will be replaced by Brodzinski. … Leschyshyn, a forward, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Quick will make his second start in eight games. He made 37 saves in a 4-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 9. … Grubauer is expected to make his first start since Nov. 5. Daccord has started Seattle's past four games, all wins, including 3-2 against the New York Islanders on Saturday. Grubauer was Daccord's backup the past two games, but he didn't dress for the two previous because of "an unfortunate accident at home," coach Dan Bylsma said.

