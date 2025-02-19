Rangers returned to relevance after O'Connor trade with Canadiens

Forward arrived before 1947-48 season, helped New York clinch 1st playoff berth in 5 seasons

Buddy split

© Hockey Hall of Fame

By Stan Fischler
Special to NHL.com

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday.

With excitement intensifying toward the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline on March 7, there was an arresting exchange between the Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers on Aug. 19, 1947, that inspired a chain reaction of front office feuding on both sides of the border and a totally unexpected ending.

It seemed impossible at the time, but a pint-sized, over-the-hill center was traded 79 years ago, wound up winning the Hart and Lady Byng Trophies and missed the NHL scoring championship by only a point.

That castaway, Buddy O'Connor, was the centerpiece of one of the most one-sided trades in the NHL history. It pitted Montreal Canadiens managing director Frank Selke, Sr. against New York Rangers coach/general manager Frank Boucher.

Having gone five years without a Stanley Cup Playoff team, Boucher was desperate to reach the postseason. On the other side, Selke's defending champions were upset in the 1947 Stanley Cup Final by the Toronto Maple Leafs and decided to rebuild after a 4-2 loss in the best-of-7 series.

"Our youngsters were doing quite well, but they needed help and luckily I found a trading target in Montreal," wrote Boucher in his autobiography, "When the Rangers Were Young."

Selke believed that O'Connor, a 31-year-old center and at 5-foot-8, 142 pounds the smallest player in the NHL, had lost his touch and put him on the trading block with minor league defenseman Frank Eddolls.

"I was surprised that O'Connor wasn't getting the ice time that I felt he deserved," Boucher said. "I also knew that Eddolls, playing in the minors, should have been in the NHL."

The Rangers gambled and offered bespectacled young defenseman Hal Laycoe and forwards Joe Bell and George Robertson. Laycoe was the bait and Selke bit. The deal was completed with the added approval of Canadiens coach Dick Irvin.

Getting the green light in New York was more complicated because Boucher and his boss, Lester Patrick, weren't talking to each other and had not for months.

"Lester vetoed the trade on the grounds that the Rangers would be giving up three good players for two older ones," wrote Patrick biographer Eric Whitehead. "Boucher countered by telling (Madison Square) Garden's head man, Gen. John Reed Kilpatrick, he'd resign unless he was given authority to make the deal."

Said Boucher: "I told the General that those three young fellows couldn't make us a contender and I'm sick to death of never getting results. Our problems were so immediate that I couldn't accept Lester's assessment. The general agreed with me, and I made the deal."

Boucher was confident that he had triumphed over Selke. During training camp in Saranac Lake, New York World-Telegram hockey writer Jim Burchard asked Boucher to select the order of finish for 1947-48. Boucher picked the defending champion Canadiens to finish fifth -- out of the playoffs -- and forecast that the Rangers would make the postseason for the first time in five years.

"I infuriated Selke," Boucher explained in his autobiography, "because I cited the acquisition of O'Connor and Eddolls as a major reason for our rise. Selke assumed I'd been bragging and complained bitterly to the press."

The next day's World-Telegram listed Boucher's order of finish: 1. Toronto; 2. Detroit; 3 Boston; 4. Rangers; 5. Montreal; 6. Chicago.

As it happened, the Rangers' leader eventually would score a bullseye.

The first on-ice clue that Boucher was winning emerged in the opening game of the season, a 2-1 Rangers win at the Forum. Immediately, Canadian hockey critics took aim at Montreal's high command.

"If we didn't know that Selke and Irvin were temperate men," wrote a Toronto columnist, "we would have been forced to believe that Boucher had engineered that deal after the Montrealers had been entertained at Hogan's Irish House for several hours. All three of the players Boucher gave up are now languishing in the minors."

After the Canadiens were defeated 9-1 by the Boston Bruins on Nov. 15, it appeared as if the Rangers might beat them out of the playoffs. Confronted by reporters, Boucher reiterated, "The Canadiens won't finish in the first four because the other clubs are just stronger than them."

Buddy O'Connor game action

© Inmperial Oil-Turofsky/Hockey Hall of Fame

In the end, Montreal was out, New York was in. What's more, O'Connor pulled off a League first, winning the Hart and Lady Byng Trophies, plus he was only a point behind Canadiens forward Elmer Lach (61) in the scoring derby.

The Rangers quest for the Stanley Cup fell short with a six-game loss to the Detroit Red Wings in the 1948 NHL semifinals.

In their book, "The New York Rangers -- Broadway's Longest-Running Hit," authors John Kreiser and Lou Freidman wrote, "O'Connor gave the Rangers their best play at center since their pre-war powerhouse days. Meanwhile, Eddolls fortified the blue line with his playmaking skills and leadership."

"Eddolls was one of the few defensemen who could shut down the great Rocket Richard," wrote Sean McCaffrey in "Tricks of the Trade, a Century-Long Journey Through Every Trade in Rangers History."

"The duo helped change the culture in New York and the Rangers became relevant again. The three who went to Montreal didn't burn the Rangers at all."

The trade also had ironic sidebars. During a bench-clearing Canadiens-Rangers brawl at the Garden on March 16, 1947, New York defenseman Bill Juzda broke O'Connor's jaw.

"When Buddy got traded to us," Juzda recalled, "the first time he walked into our dressing room he wanted to know where the guy was who broke his jaw. I had to do a lot of fancy talking to get around it, but Buddy never held it against me."

Selke did hold it against Boucher, especially after Eddolls became the balance wheel of New York's defense.

"Frankie alongside Neil Colville, a washed-up forward, worked out so well," Boucher said, "that Neil was voted a spot on the NHL's Second All-Star Team."

The sweetest feud-ending outcome took place in the Rangers front office after O'Connor helped secure a playoff berth.

"When Lester realized that Buddy was such a good one," Whitehead said, "he wrote a note complimenting Frank on his acumen. Then he tore it up and went to Boucher's office to deliver the message in person.

"It was the first amiable discussion between these two old friends for nearly two years!"

Latest News

Q. Hughes practices in Vancouver, unlikely to join U.S. for 4 Nations Final 

Demko week to week for Canucks with lower-body injury

U.S.-Canada rematch for 4 Nations championship discussed on 'NHL @TheRink'

NHL EDGE stats: 4 Nations Face-Off leaders

NHL Buzz: Hischier could return for Devils this weekend

Stadium Series preparation, build underway for Blue Jackets, Red Wings 

Hagel, Canada playing 4 Nations championship game 'for a flag, not the cameras'

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

4 Nations Face-Off most valuable player debated by NHL.com staff

U.S., Canada to add next chapter to century-old rivalry at 4 Nations final

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

McAvoy out for U.S. vs. Canada in 4 Nations final, Quinn Hughes 'coming' to Boston

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

O'Connor signs 2-year, $5 million contract with Canucks

U.S. confident ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off final against Canada despite injuries 

Fantasy hockey rankings for 4 Nations Face-Off

10 questions ahead of Canada-U.S. 4 Nations Face-Off championship

Sweden’s elimination from 4 Nations ‘a tough one for us to swallow,’ Hedman says