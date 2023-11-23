Latest News

NHL buzz news and notes November 21

Severson out about 6 weeks with oblique injury

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Winter Classic jerseys for Seattle and Vegas unveiled

Charlie McAvoy growing into Bruins complete leader

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Road To The NHL Winter Classic episode schedule

Moe Roberts' unlikely path made oldest goalie in NHL history

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL on tap news and notes November 22

Laine to play Wednesday after he was healthy scratch

Frances Tiafoe visits Capitals at practice

Canadiens lose Harvey-Pinard, Harris to injuries

Best games to watch on Thanksgiving eve roundtable

Hoglander fined maximum for slew-footing Labanc

Pluses, minuses for Bruins-Panthers, Golden Knights-Stars

Fantilli improving game with Blue Jackets heading into showdown with Bedard

San Jose Sharks Vancouver Canucks game recap November 20

Coach’s Challenge: NYR @ PIT -- 15:30 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: New York

Type of Challenge: Offside

Result: Call on the ice is overturned -- No Goal Pittsburgh

Explanation: Video review determined that Pittsburgh’s Alex Nylander preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an offside position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Offside” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 4:44 (15:16 elapsed time), when the offside infraction occurred.