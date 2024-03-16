Panarin has 5 points, powers Rangers past Penguins

Kreider, Miller each gets goal, 2 assists, Quick makes 34 saves for New York

Recap: Rangers at Penguins 3.16.24

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Artemi Panarin had two goals and three assists, helping the New York Rangers to a 7-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

It was Panarin’s fifth five-point game in the NHL and first since having four goals and an assist against the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 11, 2023.

Chris Kreider and K'Andre Miller each had a goal and two assists, Adam Fox had a goal and an assist, and Vincent Trocheck had two assists for the Rangers (44-19-4), who have won four of five. Jonathan Quick made 34 saves.

Bryan Rust and Lars Eller each had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (29-28-9), who have lost five of six and eight of 10. Tristan Jarry allowed six goals on 23 shots before being pulled early in the third period. Alex Nedeljkovic made four saves in relief.

John Ludvig put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 2:36 of the first period with a one-timer through traffic, his third goal of the season and second in two games.

Kaapo Kakko tied it 1-1 on a one-timer at 3:07 before Fox put New York in front 2-1 at 3:33, falling to his knees in the slot for a backhand.

Rust tied it 2-2 at 12:27, reaching 20 goals for a fifth straight season with a wrist shot from a tight angle below the left circle off a pass from Sidney Crosby above the crease.

Panarin gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead at 15:32, tapping in a saucer pass from Trocheck at the right post off a 2-on-1 rush.

Eller tied it 3-3 at 10:10 of the second period with a one-timer below the right circle on a power play.

Panarin put the Rangers back in front 4-3 with a power-play goal at 16:27 when he put in a loose puck just outside the crease.

Mika Zibanejad scored on another power play to extend the lead to 5-3 at 17:32, a one-timer from the slot.

Miller made it 6-3 at 4:41 of the third period on a wrist shot from the left point, resulting in Jarry being pulled.

Valtteri Puustinen cut it to 6-4 at 7:23 with a one-timer on a 2-on-1 rush.

Kreider scored an empty-net goal for the 7-4 final with 18 seconds remaining.

