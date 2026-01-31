Mantha, Acciari each scores twice, Penguins hold off Rangers

Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Blake Lizotte and Connor Dewar each had two assists for the Penguins (28-14-11), who have outscored their opponents 31-15 in the past six games. Stuart Skinner made 15 saves.

Alexis Lafreniere had two goals and an assist, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and two assists, and Vladislav Gavrikov had a goal and an assist for the Rangers (22-28-6), who have lost three in a row, six of seven and 11 of 13 (2-10-1). Jonathan Quick made 29 saves.

Mantha put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 2:37 of the first period, deflecting a shot from Rutger McGroarty.

Acciari made it 2-0 at 6:05. He took a pass from Lizotte for a one-timer in the left face-off circle.

Mantha extended the lead to 3-0 at 12:59 of the second period on his 19 goal this season and fifth in four games. Quick made a diving save on Rakell, who collected the rebound for a backhand pass to set up a wrist shot by Mantha from just outside the crease.

Lafreniere cut it to 3-1 on a 4-on-3 power play at 18:28 with New York’s first of two shots in the second, a wrist shot from the right circle under Skinner’s glove.

Rakell and Acciari scored 20 seconds apart early in the third period. Rakell tapped in a pass from Sidney Crosby on the power play, pushing the lead to 4-1 at 1:20; Acciari scored on a loose puck near the left post off a missed shot from Lizotte to make it 5-1 at 1:40.

Trocheck pulled the Rangers to within 5-2 at 9:12 by going forehand to backhand on a short-handed breakaway, and Gavrikov cut it to 5-3 on a one-timer at 15:15.

Ben Kindel scored an empty-net goal for Pittsburgh to make it 6-3 at 17:28.

Lafreniere chipped in a pass from Trocheck, cutting it to 6-4 at 18:53, and Will Cuylle scored on a rebound at 19:49 for the 6-5 final.

New York forward Noah Laba left with an upper-body injury early in the second period.