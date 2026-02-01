Jets score twice in 3rd period to rally past Panthers

Scheifele gets game-winner at 15:46; Florida loses 3rd in row

Jets at Panthers | Recap

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Winnipeg Jets rallied with two goals in the third period and handed the Florida Panthers their third straight loss, 2-1 at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Cole Perfetti and Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg (22-25-7), which had lost three of its past four, including a 2-1 shootout loss to Florida at home on Jan. 22. Eric Comrie made 27 saves for his third straight win.

Eetu Luostarinen scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves for Florida (28-23-3).

Perfetti tied it 1-1 at 8:34. After Gabriel Vilardi was stopped by Bobrovsky on a drive to the net, the puck came free, and Perfetti tapped in the rebound.

Scheifele then gave the Jets a 2-1 lead at 15:46 on their fourth shot on goal of the period, taking advantage of a Panthers line change. Kyle Connor drove in on a 2-on-1 and sent a cross-ice pass to Scheifele, who shot over Bobrovsky’s glove.

Florida took a 1-0 lead at 14:40 of the first period, five seconds after a Panthers power play ended. With Logan Stanley racing out of the penalty box, Florida forward Evan Rodrigues took a floating wrist shot from just above the right circle that deflected in off of Luostarinen, who was screening Comrie at the side of the net.

Florida was without forwards Brad Marchand (lower body) and Anton Lundell (upper body). Lundell missed a second straight game; Marchand did not play after the second period of a 5-4 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

